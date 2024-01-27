When an Air Force veteran and staffer at an undisclosed Veteran Affairs (VA) facility walked into work one day, he didn't anticipate coming face-to-face with what he perceived as a glaring symbol of 'grotesque Christian supremacy.' The symbol? A sign on his supervisor's desk reading 'Not today, Satan, not today.' The satanist staffer found the message confrontational and filed a complaint, alleging that it contributed to an already hostile work environment. This particular incident highlights the ongoing struggle for religious expression and sensitivity in the workplace.

Sign of Supremacy or Innocuous Message?

Placed strategically on a desk, directly facing the guest chair, the sign was unmissable. In the eyes of the satanist staffer, the sign was more than an innocuous message—it was a stark reminder of the religious supremacy that he believed permeated the work environment. As a practitioner of non-theist teachings, including Satanism, he found the sign offensive and demeaning.

A Complaint Filed, A Sign Removed

Following the incident, the staffer turned to a civil rights group, the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), and filed a complaint. The result was swift and decisive—the sign was removed from the supervisor's desk. In the wake of the complaint, upper management at the VA facility is contemplating introducing cultural sensitivity awareness training and possibly reassigning the staffer to a new supervisor.

Religious Expression in the Workplace: A Delicate Balance

This case underscores the delicate balance between individual freedom of religious expression and the potential for perceived hostility in the workplace. It raises probing questions about where to draw the line on personal expressions of faith in a professional setting. The incident also sheds light on the complex challenges faced by organizations in fostering an inclusive and respectful work environment.