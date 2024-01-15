Santa Monica City Attorneys Sue Landlord for Alleged Rent Control Violations

Marking a significant turn in the ongoing housing crisis, the city attorneys of Santa Monica have filed a lawsuit against Michael Millman, a landlord and West Los Angeles attorney. Millman stands accused of violating rent control laws, allegedly coercing tenants into signing 'separate amenities agreements' in a bid to charge rents well above the legal limit. The landlord's alleged tactics represent a broader conflict between landlords and tenants in a city grappling with rising costs of living.

Unveiling the Allegations

Filed in the Santa Monica Superior Court, the lawsuit accuses Millman of exploiting his tenants by charging extra fees for basic amenities such as stoves, blinds, and garbage disposals in a 12-unit building on Montana Avenue. The city argues these agreements were not voluntary and were a calculated strategy to bypass rent control laws; tenants were allegedly paying an average of $750 a month, significantly above the maximum allowable rent of $211 to $400.

Landlord's Rebuttal

Millman has vehemently denied the allegations, maintaining that the agreements are lawful. He contends that his approach has been inventive in providing luxury apartments within the bounds of rent control laws. Millman also disputes claims of harassment and coercion, suggesting the lawsuit lacks merit. He intimates that the city's legal action is an act of retaliation for his lawsuits against three of his tenants.

Broader Implications

The city's lawsuit is not merely a case against one landlord; it's a warning shot to all landlords attempting to circumvent rent control regulations in Santa Monica. The city seeks restitution for the affected tenants and an imposing $125,000 in civil penalties. Meanwhile, as this lawsuit unfolds, the Los Angeles city council has voted to allow landlords to increase rents in the city's rent-controlled apartments by up to 6% - the first instance since March 2020. This decision came amid a fierce debate among council members, illuminating the balancing act between housing affordability and landlords' financial viability.