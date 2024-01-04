Sandiganbayan Rejects Dismissal Requests in Major Graft Case

In a landmark move, the Sandiganbayan, a special appellate collegial court in the Philippines, has denied the requests from former Palawan Governor Joel Reyes and several other officials to dismiss a total of 159 criminal charges against them. These charges, filed by the Ombudsman in 2017, are linked to allegations of graft involving an astounding 210 public works projects in 2008. The projects, collectively valued at P1.585 billion, were funded by royalties from the Malampaya-Camago natural gas field.

Charges of Corruption and Falsification

The charges leveled against the former Governor and his co-accused include serious violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, falsification of public documents, and violations of a decree penalizing contractors for breaching public works contracts. Reyes and his associates argued that the prosecution’s evidence did not sufficiently demonstrate their involvement or establish a conspiracy between officials and private contractors. Their argument, however, fell on deaf ears.

The Court Upholds the Indictment

The Sandiganbayan Second Division found the defendants’ arguments insufficient to warrant dismissal of the charges. The court reaffirmed that there is enough evidence for the trial to proceed. It clarified that this decision was not a judgment on the guilt or innocence of the accused, but rather on the sufficiency of the evidence to sustain the indictment.

Resolution Authored by Associate Justice

The resolution was authored by Associate Justice Arthur O. Malabaguio and concurred by Justices Oscar C. Herrera Jr. and Edgardo M. Caldona. With this decision, Reyes and his co-accused still have a chance to rebut the evidence against them, opening the way for a potentially lengthy and complex trial.