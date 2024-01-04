en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Sandiganbayan Rejects Dismissal Requests in Major Graft Case

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Sandiganbayan Rejects Dismissal Requests in Major Graft Case

In a landmark move, the Sandiganbayan, a special appellate collegial court in the Philippines, has denied the requests from former Palawan Governor Joel Reyes and several other officials to dismiss a total of 159 criminal charges against them. These charges, filed by the Ombudsman in 2017, are linked to allegations of graft involving an astounding 210 public works projects in 2008. The projects, collectively valued at P1.585 billion, were funded by royalties from the Malampaya-Camago natural gas field.

Charges of Corruption and Falsification

The charges leveled against the former Governor and his co-accused include serious violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, falsification of public documents, and violations of a decree penalizing contractors for breaching public works contracts. Reyes and his associates argued that the prosecution’s evidence did not sufficiently demonstrate their involvement or establish a conspiracy between officials and private contractors. Their argument, however, fell on deaf ears.

The Court Upholds the Indictment

The Sandiganbayan Second Division found the defendants’ arguments insufficient to warrant dismissal of the charges. The court reaffirmed that there is enough evidence for the trial to proceed. It clarified that this decision was not a judgment on the guilt or innocence of the accused, but rather on the sufficiency of the evidence to sustain the indictment.

Resolution Authored by Associate Justice

The resolution was authored by Associate Justice Arthur O. Malabaguio and concurred by Justices Oscar C. Herrera Jr. and Edgardo M. Caldona. With this decision, Reyes and his co-accused still have a chance to rebut the evidence against them, opening the way for a potentially lengthy and complex trial.

0
Courts & Law Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
2 mins ago
Palo Alto Crime Report: A Week's Snapshot and a Tale of Transformation in East Palo Alto
In a bid to maintain transparency and public awareness, the Palo Alto police have released a comprehensive crime report for the week spanning December 28th to January 3rd. The report encapsulates a spectrum of criminal activities, ranging from violent offenses to theft, drug-related incidents, and vehicle crimes, with a total of 21 arrests made during
Palo Alto Crime Report: A Week's Snapshot and a Tale of Transformation in East Palo Alto
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
12 mins ago
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
High-Speed Chase Involving Juveniles Unfolds in Hamilton County
14 mins ago
High-Speed Chase Involving Juveniles Unfolds in Hamilton County
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Maison Solutions Inc. Over IPO Misrepresentations
5 mins ago
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Maison Solutions Inc. Over IPO Misrepresentations
Cork Man to Face Court for Illegal Firearm Possession
5 mins ago
Cork Man to Face Court for Illegal Firearm Possession
Dudong Assemblyman Calls for Zero-Tolerance Approach to Crime After Sibu Shooting
7 mins ago
Dudong Assemblyman Calls for Zero-Tolerance Approach to Crime After Sibu Shooting
Latest Headlines
World News
Legal Challenge Seeks to Disqualify Rep. Scott Perry Using 14th Amendment Insurrection Clause
15 seconds
Legal Challenge Seeks to Disqualify Rep. Scott Perry Using 14th Amendment Insurrection Clause
The FDA Modernization Act 2.0: A Paradigm Shift in Drug Testing
35 seconds
The FDA Modernization Act 2.0: A Paradigm Shift in Drug Testing
The Decline in Joseph Ossai's Participation: Performance, Health, and the Future
37 seconds
The Decline in Joseph Ossai's Participation: Performance, Health, and the Future
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: A Surprise WWE Return and New Acting Ventures
1 min
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: A Surprise WWE Return and New Acting Ventures
NHS England Reports Progress amid Strike Disruptions and Treatment Disparity
1 min
NHS England Reports Progress amid Strike Disruptions and Treatment Disparity
APC Denies Alleged Boko Haram Ties, Threatens Legal Action Against Fani-Kayode
1 min
APC Denies Alleged Boko Haram Ties, Threatens Legal Action Against Fani-Kayode
First Citizens Renews Support for Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic Athletes Ahead of Paris 2024
2 mins
First Citizens Renews Support for Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic Athletes Ahead of Paris 2024
The Jim Irsay Collection: A Glimpse into the Tapestry of American Cultural History
2 mins
The Jim Irsay Collection: A Glimpse into the Tapestry of American Cultural History
Vihiga Queens to Strengthen Team Amid Mid-Season Transfer Window
2 mins
Vihiga Queens to Strengthen Team Amid Mid-Season Transfer Window
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app