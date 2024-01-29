SANDF Raises Alarm Over Private Cannabis Use Bill

In what is turning out to be a significant development, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has voiced reservations about a bill that is currently being reviewed by a committee chaired by Shahidabibi Shaikh. The bill, which has sparked substantial public interest, as demonstrated by the 46 submissions received, concerns the use of cannabis for private consumption. The submissions range from public participation to petitions, indicating the breadth of concerns and viewpoints on the issue.

SANDF's Concerns

The crux of the SANDF's concern lies in the potential implications of allowing its members to use cannabis, even in a private capacity. The SANDF, by the nature of its duties, involves serious risks. The introduction of cannabis use could exacerbate these risks, particularly during active duty. The SANDF has raised these concerns, highlighting the safety and operational readiness of its forces.

The Complexity of Live-in Quarters

An additional issue brought to the fore by the SANDF is the presence of live-in quarters or official housing on SANDF premises, where members and their families reside. This scenario could potentially lead to complications if cannabis use were permitted. The close proximity of professional and private environments could blur boundaries and pose challenges in terms of regulations and enforcement.

Government's Stance

In response to the SANDF's concerns, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development clarified that the bill does not permit members to use cannabis while on duty. However, it would be unconstitutional to prohibit members from using cannabis in their private places. This stance comes in the wake of the 2018 Constitutional Court order, known as the Prince judgment, which ruled that laws cannot prohibit people from using, cultivating, or possessing cannabis in private.