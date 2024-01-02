San Jose Councilmember Peter Ortiz Secures Restraining Order Against ESSJ Times Owner Amid LGBTQ Hate Controversy

In a move that has stirred up both controversy and support, San Jose Councilmember Peter Ortiz has obtained a restraining order against Robert Saenz, the owner of the popular Instagram account, ESSJ Times. The account, boasting nearly 70,000 followers, is known for its focus on east San Jose news.

Online Attacks and Community Uproar

The restraining order comes in the wake of Saenz’s posts, which Ortiz claims have put him and his girlfriend in danger and promoted hate against the LGBTQ community. Among these contentious posts are controversial opinions on transgender medical treatment and accusations against Ortiz and his colleague, Omar Torres. These accusations include claims of grooming children, which have resulted in online attacks against Ortiz and his partner.

Local Politics and LGBTQ Support

These contentious posts seem to be a response to Ortiz and Torres’ support for the LGBTQ community. In October, the San Jose council passed a resolution supporting transgender and LGBTQ individuals, a move that was met with opposition from a local ‘parental rights’ group. Saenz’s content seems to have stirred up this ongoing debate.

Restraining Order and First Amendment Controversy

The restraining order, approved on December 21, has mandated Saenz from making defamatory statements about Ortiz and from approaching Ortiz’s girlfriend. Saenz, who identifies as an independent journalist, accuses Ortiz of infringing on his First Amendment rights. The order will be revisited at a hearing on January 23.