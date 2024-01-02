San Jose Councilmember Files Restraining Order Over Anti-LGBTQ Posts

San Jose Councilmember, Peter Ortiz, has taken legal action against the proprietor of the Instagram account ‘ESSJ Times’. The defendant, identified as Robert Saenz, has been accused of posting content that puts the safety of Ortiz and his girlfriend in jeopardy. The specific posts allegedly link medical care for transgender children to child abuse, fanning the flames of hate and inciting violence against the LGBTQ community.

Accusations in the Spotlight

Saenz has been drawing attention to Ortiz and his fellow councilmember, Omar Torres, for their vocal support of the LGBTQ community. This support was particularly highlighted during the passing of a resolution in October that stood in solidarity with transgender and LGBTQ individuals. The resolution faced backlash from a local group championing ‘parental rights’, who opposed LGBTQ-centric educational resources in schools.

A Disturbing Precedent

In his justification for the restraining order, Ortiz drew upon a chilling incident from 2016, when a conspiracy theory led to a physical attack on a bar. He expressed his fear that Saenz’s inflammatory posts might incite a similar act of violence against him or his girlfriend.

Court’s Response

On December 21, the court granted the restraining order, effectively barring Saenz from publishing defamatory content about Ortiz and his girlfriend. The order also restricts Saenz from approaching the couple. A hearing scheduled for January 23 will review the validity of the order.