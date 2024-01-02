en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

San Jose Councilmember Files Restraining Order Over Anti-LGBTQ Posts

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
San Jose Councilmember Files Restraining Order Over Anti-LGBTQ Posts

San Jose Councilmember, Peter Ortiz, has taken legal action against the proprietor of the Instagram account ‘ESSJ Times’. The defendant, identified as Robert Saenz, has been accused of posting content that puts the safety of Ortiz and his girlfriend in jeopardy. The specific posts allegedly link medical care for transgender children to child abuse, fanning the flames of hate and inciting violence against the LGBTQ community.

Accusations in the Spotlight

Saenz has been drawing attention to Ortiz and his fellow councilmember, Omar Torres, for their vocal support of the LGBTQ community. This support was particularly highlighted during the passing of a resolution in October that stood in solidarity with transgender and LGBTQ individuals. The resolution faced backlash from a local group championing ‘parental rights’, who opposed LGBTQ-centric educational resources in schools.

A Disturbing Precedent

In his justification for the restraining order, Ortiz drew upon a chilling incident from 2016, when a conspiracy theory led to a physical attack on a bar. He expressed his fear that Saenz’s inflammatory posts might incite a similar act of violence against him or his girlfriend.

Court’s Response

On December 21, the court granted the restraining order, effectively barring Saenz from publishing defamatory content about Ortiz and his girlfriend. The order also restricts Saenz from approaching the couple. A hearing scheduled for January 23 will review the validity of the order.

0
Courts & Law Social Issues
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

San Jose Councilmember Peter Ortiz Secures Restraining Order Against ESSJ Times Owner Amid LGBTQ Hate Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Motor Vehicles Department Tightens Grip in Kishtwar: 30 Challans Issued, Three Vehicles Seized

By Dil Bar Irshad

Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas

By Olalekan Adigun

Clinton Shooting: Paroled Felon Charged with First-Degree Murder

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Perjury Proceedings Initiated Against Witnesses in Udhampur NDPS Case ...
@Courts & Law · 59 seconds
Perjury Proceedings Initiated Against Witnesses in Udhampur NDPS Case ...
heart comment 0
Milwaukee Officer Shot During Standoff: A Look at the Risks in Domestic Violence Calls

By Waqas Arain

Milwaukee Officer Shot During Standoff: A Look at the Risks in Domestic Violence Calls
Tragic Shooting at Top Golf: Dishwasher Accused of Fatally Shooting Co-worker

By Muhammad Jawad

Tragic Shooting at Top Golf: Dishwasher Accused of Fatally Shooting Co-worker
Dominican Republic Challenges $43.6M Arbitral Award: A Landmark Case in International Arbitration

By BNN Correspondents

Dominican Republic Challenges $43.6M Arbitral Award: A Landmark Case in International Arbitration
OMMA Introduces New Portal for Employee Credential Applications Amid Regulatory Changes

By Ebenezer Mensah

OMMA Introduces New Portal for Employee Credential Applications Amid Regulatory Changes
Latest Headlines
World News
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
53 seconds
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
53 seconds
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
55 seconds
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
56 seconds
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
57 seconds
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
57 seconds
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
59 seconds
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
1 min
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations
1 min
Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
36 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app