San Francisco Pauses Homelessness Litigation, Awaits Supreme Court Verdict

In a move that could potentially reshape the legal landscape surrounding homelessness, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu has filed a motion to stay litigation against the city by the Coalition on Homelessness. The pause is contingent on the U.S. Supreme Court's pending verdict in the Grants Pass v. Johnson case. This pivotal ruling is expected to delineate the extent of a city's authority to disband homeless encampments.

The Context

The litigation dates back to a December 2022 preliminary injunction by U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu. She barred San Francisco from implementing public camping and sleeping laws against the involuntarily homeless. Ryu ruled that the city's shelter system was overwhelmed and failed to provide realistic alternatives for the homeless.

San Francisco's previous attempts to stay the case have been unsuccessful. These include an appeal to the 9th Circuit, which was shot down in January 2023. The city maintains that pausing the case would prevent wastage of resources in litigating under uncertain legal conditions.

Implications of the Grants Pass Case

The Grants Pass case, originating from Oregon, will compel the U.S. Supreme Court to determine the legality of cities banning or restricting unhoused people from camping in public spaces. This impending decision could significantly empower California officials to clear homeless encampments by potentially reversing or narrowing a five-year-old precedent.

In the 2018 case of Martin v. Boise, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals pronounced it 'cruel and unusual punishment' to criminalize public property camping by individuals with no lawful sleeping alternatives. This ruling has resulted in numerous delays and halts to camping bans in cities like San Francisco, Sacramento, Chico, and San Rafael. Consequently, these cities have been unable to provide sufficient alternative shelter options for the residents they were set to displace from their encampments.

Awaiting the Plaintiffs' Response

The plaintiffs, who are yet to formally respond, are expected to oppose the stay. They argue that the case encompasses broader issues transcending the constitutional question at the core of Grants Pass. Even if the Supreme Court rules in favor of Grants Pass, advocates in San Francisco remain optimistic that they have a valid case due to the non-reliance of their arguments solely on the Eighth Amendment.

The Supreme Court decision is set to provide clarity on the prerequisites for cities to offer adequate shelter before clearing homeless camps. It will also clarify whether cities can enact restrictions on camping times or locations. This highly anticipated verdict could significantly influence how officials across California respond to encampments.