San Diego and SeaWorld’s Unresolved Lawsuit Over $12M Back Rent

The City of San Diego and SeaWorld are locked in a legal tussle over accusations that the theme park owes more than $12 million in delayed rent and fees. This dispute has its roots in the alleged delinquent rent and penalties accrued when SeaWorld was shuttered during the pandemic. The case, which had an early neutral evaluation presided over by U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Butcher, failed to reach an agreement and is one step closer to a possible trial.

The Unresolved Dispute

The legal contention between the City of San Diego and SeaWorld is intensifying. The failure to reach a settlement in the federal court signifies the complexity of the case and has moved it closer to a possible trial. The case involves allegations that SeaWorld owes the city over $12 million in back rent and fees. This debt was primarily accumulated during the pandemic when the park was closed, causing delinquent rent and penalties.

Paths to Resolution

The judge confirmed the unsuccessful negotiations and outlined further dates for meetings and deadlines for discovery and pre-trial motions. Should no agreement be reached, all tasks are expected to be completed by December, with the lawsuit potentially moving to trial in mid-2025. Another opportunity for settlement discussions is planned for the end of July.

Countersuit by SeaWorld

Prior to the lawsuit, the City of San Diego sent a notice of default to SeaWorld Entertainment’s CEO regarding the park’s alleged $12.23 million debt and warned of potential litigation if the payment was not made by a certain date. In response, SeaWorld filed a countersuit, claiming that the city’s forced closure of the park during pandemic-era closures violated their lease agreement and that they are entitled to substantial damages due to loss of revenue. Both the San Diego City Attorney’s office and SeaWorld have remained tight-lipped about the ongoing litigation.