Ryan Samsel Convicted on Multiple Felony Charges for January 6 Capitol Riot

In a landmark verdict, Ryan Samsel, a Pennsylvania man, was convicted on multiple felony charges for his instrumental role in the January 6 Capitol riot. Samsel, carrying a flag depicting former President Donald Trump as 'Rambo', led the violent breach of the police line, resulting in the assault of Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards.

The Verdict

U.S. District Judge Jia M. Cobb convicted Samsel and his co-defendants, James Tate Grant, Paul Russell Johnson, Stephen Chase Randolph, and Jason Benjamin Blythe, of at least two felonies each, while also acquitting them on three misdemeanor charges. The judge determined there was insufficient proof they knew Vice President Mike Pence was present at the Capitol.

Post-Trial Developments

Following the verdict, Samsel and Grant were held in custody, while the others were allowed to leave the courthouse. Their sentencing has been scheduled for June. The case brought forth the increasing use of facial recognition software in FBI's investigations, leading to Randolph's arrest through a hit on his girlfriend's Instagram page.

Justice Department's Ongoing Efforts

The Justice Department has made over 1,250 charges related to the Capitol attack, securing approximately 900 convictions. New arrests continue to emerge, including a New Jersey man who allegedly used a bullhorn to organize a breach on the east side of the Capitol.