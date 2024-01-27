Rutherford Institute Appeals to Supreme Court to Safeguard Free Speech on Social Media

The Rutherford Institute, a renowned civil liberties organization, has presented an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court, advocating for the safeguarding of free speech rights on social media platforms from censorship by big tech companies. The brief is a response to the joint cases of NetChoice v. Paxton and Moody v. NetChoice, both of which stem from laws enacted in Texas and Florida aimed at preventing viewpoint-based content censorship by social media giants such as Facebook, Google, TikTok, and YouTube.

A Stand Against Tech Giants' Censorship

The Texas legislation prohibits censorship on platforms with more than 50 million active monthly users, enforcing transparency in content moderation and an appeals process for removed content. However, this does not extend to the censorship of illicit activities such as the sexual exploitation of children or threats of violence. Similarly, the Florida law targets large platforms, explicitly prohibiting censorship related to electoral candidates and major journalistic entities. It also designates these platforms as common carriers, likening them to public utilities.

Legal Challenges and Court Decisions

Both laws have faced legal pushback from NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, representing the interests of the involved social media companies. The Eleventh Circuit previously ruled the Florida law as unconstitutional, citing the companies' editorial discretion as protected. However, the Fifth Circuit upheld the Texas law, dismissing the idea that corporations possess an overarching First Amendment right to censor speech.

Rutherford Institute's Warning

The Rutherford Institute's brief warns against bestowing corporations with the power to silence speech, suggesting such a move could spur broader censorship by various service providers. The Institute calls on the Supreme Court to affirm social media's role as a contemporary public forum for free speech, highlighting the potential dangers of 'technofascism' and the risks associated with allowing government agencies and corporations to determine what viewpoints are 'legitimate.'