Rule of Law Initiative Opposes Proposed Changes to Slovakia’s Whistleblower Protection Act

A powerful coalition known as the Rule of Law Initiative, composed of influential employers’ associations and business chambers, is making a strong appeal to the Slovak Members of Parliament. The Initiative’s call is to reject the proposed amendments to the Whistleblower Protection Act. They have expressed grave concerns about the government’s proposition for an expedited legislative process to alter Act No. 54/2019 Coll. on the Protection of Whistleblowers and subsequent amendments by Act No. 189/2023 Coll.

Concerns of the Rule of Law Initiative

The Rule of Law Initiative argues that such accelerated procedures bypass the necessary consideration of the potential impact on various national aspects. These include the economy, the business environment, social cohesion, and public security. The Initiative contends that this undermines the rule of law and the principles of a democratic market economy, both of which are firmly enshrined in the Slovak Constitution.

Conflict with EU Whistleblower Protection Directive

The Initiative also raises concerns about the possible inconsistency of the proposed amendments with the EU Whistleblower Protection Directive. Specifically, they point to the potential retroactive application of the amendments and the reduction of protections for Slovak police members. The Initiative believes that these changes could generate legal uncertainty for whistleblowers and negatively affect the rule of law in Slovakia.

