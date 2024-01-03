Rudy Beu’s Legal Battle with Vineland City Continues: Former Police Chief Seeks Vindication

The ongoing legal skirmish between the city of Vineland and its former police chief, Rudy Beu, has taken a significant turn. Beu, who was relieved of his duties, was recently vindicated by New Jersey Administrative Law Judge Kathleen M. Calemmo. The judge ruled in Beu’s favor, absolving him of the allegations that led to his dismissal over three years ago.

The Upcoming Review

The case will now proceed to the New Jersey Civil Service Commission, where the decision will be scrutinized on January 17. The commission has the prerogative to approve, disapprove, or amend Judge Calemmo’s ruling. The deadline for both parties to present their conclusive written arguments was the preceding Friday.

The Confidence of Beu’s Legal Team

Colin Bell, Beu’s lawyer, anticipates that the commission will uphold the judge’s verdict. The judgment determined that there was no substantiated evidence to prove that Beu had misused the Internal Affairs process for illicit retaliation.

Potential for Further Legal Disputes

However, the city of Vineland retains the right to contest the commission’s ultimate resolution in the state judiciary’s Appellate Division. The case’s complexity is heightened by supplementary civil service charges brought against Beu in August and his demotion to deputy chief, which he is also contesting. Beu was suspended in February 2020 and consequently filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court demanding restitution for the alleged retaliation he faced for exposing unethical conduct. His federal lawsuit is being managed by an alternative law firm.