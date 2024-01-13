Rogers County Equips All Law Enforcement with Ballistic Shields

Rogers County law enforcement agencies have all been equipped with a ballistic shield, courtesy of a generous donation. These shields, each weighing approximately 20 pounds, are capable of withstanding rifle rounds and are designed to provide officers with an extra layer of protection in hazardous settings. The Stand1st Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton, facilitated the donation.

Donation Details

A total of 16 shields, each priced between $1,000 and $3,000, were donated after a viewer of News on 6 provided the funds, having learned about the foundation’s mission. Two of these shields were received by the Verdigris Police Department, and the Inola Police Department also benefited from the donation. These shields will be primarily used in high-risk situations like narcotics raids or the apprehension of individuals with felony warrants.

Stand1st Foundation’s Mission

The Stand1st Foundation’s primary goal is to equip officers with necessary tools and provide them with essential training. The initiative, under the leadership of Ryan Sheehan, the Director of Stand First Foundation, aims to eventually provide every officer in the county with their own shield. Rogers County may be the first in the state—and possibly in the country—to equip every law enforcement agency with a ballistic shield.

Community Support and Future Goals

The donation has been applauded as an exceptional endeavor and indicative of the community’s support for law enforcement. With the aim to provide all officers in the county with shields, Rogers County is setting a groundbreaking precedent in law enforcement protection measures. The potential nationwide implications of this initiative could redefine safety standards for law enforcement officers across the country.