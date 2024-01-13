en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Rogers County Equips All Law Enforcement with Ballistic Shields

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST
Rogers County Equips All Law Enforcement with Ballistic Shields

Rogers County law enforcement agencies have all been equipped with a ballistic shield, courtesy of a generous donation. These shields, each weighing approximately 20 pounds, are capable of withstanding rifle rounds and are designed to provide officers with an extra layer of protection in hazardous settings. The Stand1st Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton, facilitated the donation.

Donation Details

A total of 16 shields, each priced between $1,000 and $3,000, were donated after a viewer of News on 6 provided the funds, having learned about the foundation’s mission. Two of these shields were received by the Verdigris Police Department, and the Inola Police Department also benefited from the donation. These shields will be primarily used in high-risk situations like narcotics raids or the apprehension of individuals with felony warrants.

Stand1st Foundation’s Mission

The Stand1st Foundation’s primary goal is to equip officers with necessary tools and provide them with essential training. The initiative, under the leadership of Ryan Sheehan, the Director of Stand First Foundation, aims to eventually provide every officer in the county with their own shield. Rogers County may be the first in the state—and possibly in the country—to equip every law enforcement agency with a ballistic shield.

Community Support and Future Goals

The donation has been applauded as an exceptional endeavor and indicative of the community’s support for law enforcement. With the aim to provide all officers in the county with shields, Rogers County is setting a groundbreaking precedent in law enforcement protection measures. The potential nationwide implications of this initiative could redefine safety standards for law enforcement officers across the country.

0
Courts & Law Security United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
5 mins ago
Daycare Doubles as Drug Hub: Owner and Accomplice Arrested
On a regular day in Dover, law enforcement officials stormed a daycare, arresting the owner, Cameron Christmas, and an accomplice, Jessica Cooper, on serious charges of drug possession, distribution, and child endangerment. The daycare, a place expected to be a haven of safety and care for children, was housing a clandestine operation that exposed the
Daycare Doubles as Drug Hub: Owner and Accomplice Arrested
San Diego and SeaWorld's Unresolved Lawsuit Over $12M Back Rent
34 mins ago
San Diego and SeaWorld's Unresolved Lawsuit Over $12M Back Rent
Mumbai Police Arrest Conman Moments Before Escape: A Dramatic Airport Capture
34 mins ago
Mumbai Police Arrest Conman Moments Before Escape: A Dramatic Airport Capture
Lagos Court Contemplates Imprisonment for Alleged Disobedience of Judicial Order
25 mins ago
Lagos Court Contemplates Imprisonment for Alleged Disobedience of Judicial Order
Captain Casey Collins Ascends to Superintendent of South Dakota Highway Patrol
26 mins ago
Captain Casey Collins Ascends to Superintendent of South Dakota Highway Patrol
Former Hospital Dean Faces Prosecution in Drug Kingpin Escape Case
27 mins ago
Former Hospital Dean Faces Prosecution in Drug Kingpin Escape Case
Latest Headlines
World News
The Outrunners Deny Signing Contract with All Elite Wrestling
17 seconds
The Outrunners Deny Signing Contract with All Elite Wrestling
Santa Barbara Rally Echoes South Africa's Accusations Against Israel at the UN
37 seconds
Santa Barbara Rally Echoes South Africa's Accusations Against Israel at the UN
Mark Henry Reveals Past Aspirations and Current Insights in Wrestling Industry
57 seconds
Mark Henry Reveals Past Aspirations and Current Insights in Wrestling Industry
The Dawn of DeBoer Era: Alabama Welcomes Its 28th Head Football Coach
3 mins
The Dawn of DeBoer Era: Alabama Welcomes Its 28th Head Football Coach
The Deceptive Nature of Vitamin Prices: Quality Over Cost
3 mins
The Deceptive Nature of Vitamin Prices: Quality Over Cost
Jharkhand Gears Up for Municipal Elections Following High Court's Order
3 mins
Jharkhand Gears Up for Municipal Elections Following High Court's Order
Lineup Changes and Milestones Mark New Zealand's T20I Series Against Pakistan
3 mins
Lineup Changes and Milestones Mark New Zealand's T20I Series Against Pakistan
Odisha FC Begins Super Cup Defense with Victory Over Bengaluru FC
4 mins
Odisha FC Begins Super Cup Defense with Victory Over Bengaluru FC
Honoring Dr. Kathleen Lynn: The Campaign to Name Dublin's New Children's Hospital
4 mins
Honoring Dr. Kathleen Lynn: The Campaign to Name Dublin's New Children's Hospital
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app