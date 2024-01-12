Rochester Takes Legal Action to Curb Public Nuisance at Nonprofit-Owned Property

In a decisive move to curb the rising tide of public nuisance and criminal activities, the city of Rochester has filed for a court order against Providence Olean-Kennedy Housing Development Fund. The legal action is aimed at boarding up a property at 336 Hawley St., owned by the nonprofit housing corporation and managed by Providence Housing Development Corp. of Gates.

Disturbing Chain of Events

The property has been at the epicenter of multiple disturbing incidents, all of which have led to the city’s current legal action. Since July, four gunshot victims have been reported at the property during parties, and repeated disturbances including noise complaints, blocked roadways, and firearm discharges have marked the site. Despite the property owner’s cooperative efforts, these disturbances show no signs of abating.

Persistent Violations

City officials have sought to quell this public nuisance through closure orders, but these have fallen on deaf ears or been outright violated. The city’s attempts at addressing the issue have done little to stem the tide of criminal activities and public disturbances. The property’s ongoing issues have painted a grim picture of a public safety threat that refuses to be silenced.

City’s Legal Action: A Ray of Hope?

With the court order, the city aims to board up the property for one year, a period it believes will be sufficient to allow the issues to subside. It’s a ray of hope in a situation that has seemingly spiraled out of control. By taking this legal action, the city is sending a clear message: public nuisance will not be tolerated, and all necessary measures will be taken to safeguard the community.