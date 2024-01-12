en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Rochester Takes Legal Action to Curb Public Nuisance at Nonprofit-Owned Property

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
Rochester Takes Legal Action to Curb Public Nuisance at Nonprofit-Owned Property

In a decisive move to curb the rising tide of public nuisance and criminal activities, the city of Rochester has filed for a court order against Providence Olean-Kennedy Housing Development Fund. The legal action is aimed at boarding up a property at 336 Hawley St., owned by the nonprofit housing corporation and managed by Providence Housing Development Corp. of Gates.

Disturbing Chain of Events

The property has been at the epicenter of multiple disturbing incidents, all of which have led to the city’s current legal action. Since July, four gunshot victims have been reported at the property during parties, and repeated disturbances including noise complaints, blocked roadways, and firearm discharges have marked the site. Despite the property owner’s cooperative efforts, these disturbances show no signs of abating.

Persistent Violations

City officials have sought to quell this public nuisance through closure orders, but these have fallen on deaf ears or been outright violated. The city’s attempts at addressing the issue have done little to stem the tide of criminal activities and public disturbances. The property’s ongoing issues have painted a grim picture of a public safety threat that refuses to be silenced.

City’s Legal Action: A Ray of Hope?

With the court order, the city aims to board up the property for one year, a period it believes will be sufficient to allow the issues to subside. It’s a ray of hope in a situation that has seemingly spiraled out of control. By taking this legal action, the city is sending a clear message: public nuisance will not be tolerated, and all necessary measures will be taken to safeguard the community.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
3 mins ago
New Jersey Adopts Comprehensive Condo Safety Measures in Wake of Surfside Tragedy
In a decisive move to prevent tragedies like the 2021 Surfside, Florida building collapse, New Jersey has enacted a far-reaching law aimed at safeguarding the structural integrity of residential housing structures. This new law, inked into existence by Governor Phil Murphy on January 8, 2024, mandates additional procedures for inspecting, evaluating, and maintaining the structural
New Jersey Adopts Comprehensive Condo Safety Measures in Wake of Surfside Tragedy
Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Sued by Former Employees for Wrongful Termination
38 mins ago
Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Sued by Former Employees for Wrongful Termination
Supreme Court Initiates Suo Motu Proceedings in Controversial Termination of Six Female Judges
1 hour ago
Supreme Court Initiates Suo Motu Proceedings in Controversial Termination of Six Female Judges
Delhi Police Arrest Six and Seize Arms in Security Clampdown Ahead of Republic Day
3 mins ago
Delhi Police Arrest Six and Seize Arms in Security Clampdown Ahead of Republic Day
Scandal Surrounding Prosecutor and DA Raises Concerns Over Trump Case
10 mins ago
Scandal Surrounding Prosecutor and DA Raises Concerns Over Trump Case
Standards Commissioner Declines to Investigate Minister Ian Borg's Alleged Link to License Racket
29 mins ago
Standards Commissioner Declines to Investigate Minister Ian Borg's Alleged Link to License Racket
Latest Headlines
World News
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
46 seconds
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
50 seconds
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
3 mins
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
4 mins
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
4 mins
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
Russian Fencers Fleeing Invasion Seek US Citizenship to Compete in 2024 Olympics
4 mins
Russian Fencers Fleeing Invasion Seek US Citizenship to Compete in 2024 Olympics
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
5 mins
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
6 mins
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
7 mins
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app