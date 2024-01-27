RNC Files Lawsuit to Halt Counting of Late Mississippi Ballots

The Republican National Committee (RNC), in collaboration with the Mississippi Republican Party and the Hinds County Republican Party, has lodged a lawsuit aimed at halting the counting of Mississippi ballots received beyond Election Day. The lawsuit comes as a challenge to the state's provision that permits the counting of ballots postmarked on or prior to Election Day if they arrive within five business days post-election. The RNC's argument hinges on the premise that this practice infringes the federal Election Day statute, which earmarks the Tuesday following the first Monday in November as the official Election Day.

RNC's Stance on Election Integrity

RNC Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, voiced the concern that counting ballots received significantly after the closure of polls could undermine voter confidence in the electoral process. The RNC is currently embroiled in 74 election integrity lawsuits across 22 states. Their efforts also extend to mobilizing poll watchers and educating voters via the 'Bank Your Vote' websites.

DNC's Legal Battles

Simultaneously, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is engrossed in its own set of legal tussles over election integrity laws. This includes a recent success in North Carolina where Democrats managed to overturn a law demanding photo ID and address verification for same-day voter registration.

Potential Implications of the Lawsuit

The RNC's lawsuit could have sweeping implications on how other states carry out their elections, given that the party is embroiled in numerous election integrity lawsuits nationwide. Ensuring the integrity of the electoral process is crucial to maintaining public trust in democratic institutions, and this lawsuit brings to the fore the ongoing debate over when and how ballots should be counted.