Retired Judges and Dependents Challenge Malaysian Government in Pension Dispute

In a significant legal case in Kuala Lumpur, a group of 35 plaintiffs, including distinguished former members of the judiciary and their dependents, are in a judicial duel with the Malaysian government over pension disputes. Prominent ex-judiciary members such as Tan Sri Alauddin Mohd Sheriff, Tan Sri Siti Norma Yaakob, Tan Sri Haidar Mohamed Nor, and Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof are among those challenging the government for allegedly failing to implement an appropriate increment of over 2% in their pension and other benefits.

Invoking the Law

The plaintiffs base their case on Section 15B (2) of the Judges' Remuneration Act 1971 and Articles 125 (7) and 125 (9) of the Federal Constitution. They contend that the pensions of retired judges and their dependents should be automatically adjusted to match the salaries of serving judges, which undergo periodic reviews. This feature of their argument underscores the belief that their professional contributions should not be devalued upon retirement.

Government and Key Figures Named

The Government, the Prime Minister, the Cabinet, and the director-general of Public Service are named as defendants in this groundbreaking case. The broad spectrum of defendants signifies the plaintiffs' intention to hold all responsible parties accountable for the perceived neglect of their pension rights.

Seeking Redress

The lawsuit, filed on January 24, 2022, seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs' constitutional rights have been violated. Moreover, it calls for an order for the government to increase their pension and benefits by more than a mere 2% annually, effective from July 1, 2015. The High Court, acknowledging the gravity of the matter, has provided both parties with a one-month window to negotiate a settlement. The court expects an update on the progress of these negotiations on March 5th.