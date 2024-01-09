en English
Courts & Law

Renewable Fuels Association Seeks Rehearing Over Small-Refinery Exemptions

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Renewable Fuels Association Seeks Rehearing Over Small-Refinery Exemptions

On Monday, the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) lodged a petition to the federal court, seeking a rehearing over a decision that negated the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) refusal of 100 small-refinery exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The RFA is arguing that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which initially considered the challenge brought by oil companies, erred in assuming it was the appropriate venue for the case.

The RFA’s Argument

The RFA’s petition asserts that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, not the Fifth Circuit, is the only just venue for challenges concerning EPA actions that have a nationwide scope or effect. This claim is based on the stipulations of the Clean Air Act, which mandates that the D.C. Circuit should exclusively hear cases regarding ‘nationally applicable’ EPA actions.

The Previous Decision

Back in November 2023, the Fifth Circuit had ruled that it was the suitable court to consider the appeal from six small refineries whose exemption petitions had been rejected by the EPA. However, if the RFA’s request for a rehearing is granted, this previous decision could be reevaluated.

Implications for the RFS Program and Biofuel Producers

The petition filed by the RFA also underscores the potential adverse repercussions for the RFS program and biofuel producers if a rehearing is not allowed. The specifics of these potential consequences were not detailed in the petition, but the implication is that the decision to grant small-refinery exemptions could impact the renewable fuels industry significantly.

Courts & Law Energy United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

