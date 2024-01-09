Renewable Fuels Association Seeks Rehearing Over Small-Refinery Exemptions

On Monday, the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) lodged a petition to the federal court, seeking a rehearing over a decision that negated the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) refusal of 100 small-refinery exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The RFA is arguing that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which initially considered the challenge brought by oil companies, erred in assuming it was the appropriate venue for the case.

The RFA’s Argument

The RFA’s petition asserts that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, not the Fifth Circuit, is the only just venue for challenges concerning EPA actions that have a nationwide scope or effect. This claim is based on the stipulations of the Clean Air Act, which mandates that the D.C. Circuit should exclusively hear cases regarding ‘nationally applicable’ EPA actions.

The Previous Decision

Back in November 2023, the Fifth Circuit had ruled that it was the suitable court to consider the appeal from six small refineries whose exemption petitions had been rejected by the EPA. However, if the RFA’s request for a rehearing is granted, this previous decision could be reevaluated.

Implications for the RFS Program and Biofuel Producers

The petition filed by the RFA also underscores the potential adverse repercussions for the RFS program and biofuel producers if a rehearing is not allowed. The specifics of these potential consequences were not detailed in the petition, but the implication is that the decision to grant small-refinery exemptions could impact the renewable fuels industry significantly.