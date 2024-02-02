Ramsey County to Host First-Ever Valentine's Day Weddings

Minnesota's Ramsey County is all set to make history by hosting its premier block of weddings on Valentine's Day. The decision to arrange these marriage ceremonies has been inspired by the observed positive community impact from such events held in Hennepin County. To make this occasion extra special, eight district judges from Ramsey County will be present to officiate the weddings of up to 32 couples at the Ramsey County Courthouse.

Open to All, Not Just County Residents

The initiative is not confined to residents of Ramsey County. Any couple interested in tying the knot on this romantic holiday can participate. There is, however, a prerequisite: the couples must register in advance and ensure they hold a valid marriage license. This license can be procured from the Ramsey County Vital Records Office.

Free Ceremonies, Paid Licenses

While the wedding ceremonies themselves are free of charge, there is a fee associated with obtaining the marriage license. This initiative aims to create an unforgettable and unique experience for couples desirous of getting married on Valentine's Day, in a setting that's both romantic and special.

Valentine's Day Weddings: A Growing Trend

Valentine's Day weddings are not a new phenomenon in Minnesota. Hennepin County, which has been conducting such weddings, has already reached its full capacity with 24 slots filled for this Valentine's Day. St. Louis County too offers Valentine's Day weddings, indicating a growing trend in these special holiday marriages.