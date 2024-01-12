Raising Public Awareness: The Key to Leveraging ADR Act 2020

Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad emphasized the need for increased public awareness regarding the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Act 2020. During a meeting with law officers and assistant commissioners, Arshad underscored the potential of the Act to deliver justice and uphold law and order by efficiently addressing disputes. The Act, he noted, allows for confidential handling of cases, which should not exceed a six-month duration and includes the issuance of a certificate of judgment by the presiding judge upon resolution.

ADR Act: A Holistic Approach to Justice

The ADR Act 2020 is a comprehensive legal framework designed to ensure maximum benefit for the public. Participants at the meeting were briefed on various aspects of the Act, including its jurisdiction, procedures, and overall scope. The Act’s primary goal, Arshad explained, is not just to deliver justice but also to uphold law and order by addressing provocations and disputes.

Facilitating ADR: Centers at Tehsil Level

To facilitate the implementation of the ADR process, six designated centers have been established at the Tehsil level in Dera Ismail Khan. These centers will offer facilities to visitors, ensuring accessibility and efficient resolution of disputes. The ADR Act 2020, Arshad stated, aims to enhance such facilities and provide timely justice.

Public Awareness and Utilization of ADR

Mansoor Arshad urged citizens to utilize the ADR for resolving their disputes, citing it as a preferable option compared to other platforms like the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) due to its efficient resolution mechanism. He called for the use of social media and other communication channels to disseminate knowledge about the ADR Act, aiming to enable more individuals to take advantage of the services provided.