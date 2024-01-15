R. Kelly Victims Awarded $10.5 Million in Damages Following Lawsuit Over Docuseries Threats

In a groundbreaking judgment, six victims of the renowned R&B singer, R. Kelly, have been awarded a total of approximately $10.5 million in damages following a lawsuit. The claimants alleged that they were subjected to threats from Kelly and his former manager, Donnell Russell, in an attempt to prevent the screening of the docuseries 'Surviving R. Kelly' by A&E/Lifetime in December 2018.

Advertisment

The Campaign of Intimidation

According to the lawsuit, starting in May 2018, a systematic campaign was orchestrated by the defendants aimed at intimidating not only the six women but also the network and the series producers. The objective was to forestall the airing of the docuseries that highlighted the sexual abuse allegations against R. Kelly. When the defendants' attempts, including legal threats, failed to achieve their goal, they allegedly escalated their efforts by fabricating a threat of a mass shooting at the screening event in New York City.

The Aftermath of the Threat

Advertisment

The alleged threat was successful in causing the cancellation of the event. This cancellation, the victims argue, resulted in them reliving past trauma, leading to PTSD and panic attacks. The court's judgment against R. Kelly and Russell has seen each woman being awarded damages ranging from $1.1 million to $2.25 million. However, the question remains whether the victims will actually receive any payment from the singer, despite his music still generating income.

R. Kelly's Music Royalties

Some of R. Kelly's music royalties from Universal Music Group have already been allocated to pay restitution in one of his federal sex crimes cases. However, R. Kelly is contesting the judgment, arguing that he was unaware of the lawsuit and should not be held accountable. He also denies that his former manager was involved in attempting to halt the screening of the 'Surviving R. Kelly' docuseries through a mass shooting threat.