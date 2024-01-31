Quinn Emanuel Ordered to Disclose Judgment Preservation Insurance Terms: A Shift in Litigation Finance

In a pivotal move that illuminates the shifting landscape of litigation finance, U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Kathryn C. Davis has ordered the prominent law firm, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, to make transparent the terms of a judgment preservation insurance policy. This policy was purchased prior to the distribution of a hefty $185 million fee award to the firm's partners. The order came on January 30, as part of an opinion following an appeal that led to the vacating of the original award by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Context of the Court Order

The appeals court had determined that Judge Davis did not accurately perform a 'lodestar cross-check' when calculating the award. This significant process would have included the consideration of the hours worked, billing rates, and a risk multiplier for potential non-recovery. The fee award, which translated to an hourly fee of about $18,500, was deemed to have an implicit multiplier 'outside the mainstream.'

Quinn Emanuel had earned this award for representing health plan insurers in litigation related to the Affordable Care Act. The insurers had put forth claims that the federal government had not met its payment promises for losses incurred during the first three years of the law's insurance marketplace. This high-stakes case resulted in a settlement of $3.7 billion, with the $185 million fee forming 5% of the total award.

The Role of Judgment Preservation Insurance

Judgment preservation insurance, also known as appellate risk insurance or JPL, is a burgeoning area in litigation finance. Its main aim is to protect large portions of awards from being overturned on appeal. Judge Davis's order for policy disclosure is designed to ensure transparency and fairness, especially as the policy terms could be pivotal upon reassessment of the fee amount.

Implications of the Order

The ruling by Judge Davis does not call for a complete account of the funds disbursed to Quinn Emanuel partners. However, it does set the stage for potential reductions in the fee, subject to the court's review. The policy provisions may be relevant to the court's task on remand if they are found to be inconsistent with its objective to ensure an overall fee that is equitable for the counsel and the class.

This case serves to spotlight judgment preservation insurance, an emergent domain of litigation finance. With its growing prevalence, this insurance could reshape financial dynamics in future high-value litigation cases, making it an area to watch for legal professionals and insurers alike.