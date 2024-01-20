Questionable Conduct Captured in Video After St. Louis Police Crash into Gay Bar

On a winter night in St. Louis, the usual hum of merriment was abruptly interrupted at Bar:PM, a well-known riverside gay bar. A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) vehicle had crashed into the establishment, an incident that would spark outrage and lead to serious questions about the conduct of the officers involved.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Incident

The incident occurred on December 18. Officers Zachary Thompson and Joel Carvajal, reportedly in a bid to avoid a dog and later a parked car, crashed their SUV into the bar. In the aftermath, a video, released by the lawyer representing the bar's owners, captures an interaction that has raised eyebrows and questions about the officers' actions.

In the video, an officer, identified as Ramelle Wallace, is seen smoking a cigarette alongside Thompson and Carvajal. Wallace, seemingly unperturbed by the situation, asks one of the bar's owners, James Pence, for identification. Pence, asserting his innocence, refuses.

Advertisment

A Threatening Exchange

More alarmingly, the video also records a threat of arrest directed at a bystander who was recording the incident and audibly expressing his dismay at the officers' actions. This, according to civil rights attorney Javad Khazaeli, who is representing bar owners Chad Morris and James Pence, is a violation of individuals' rights.

Khazaeli argues that individuals have the right to question police officers about their actions. Officers, he says, can only demand identification if the individual is driving or if there is probable cause of a crime. Neither of these conditions applied in Pence's situation.

Unveiling a Larger Picture

The video discussed is part of a longer 22-minute recording that documents the entire altercation. As this incident unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the tensions that often exist between law enforcement and community members. It also underscores the need for transparency and accountability in instances where these tensions are inflamed by questionable conduct.