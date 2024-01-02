en English
Courts & Law

Quaidabad Video Scandal: Convictions Overturned Due to Insufficient Prosecution Evidence

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Quaidabad Video Scandal: Convictions Overturned Due to Insufficient Prosecution Evidence

In a startling turn of events, a sessions judge in Quetta has reversed the previous convictions of two brothers, Hidayatullah and Khalil, involved in the infamous Quaidabad video scandal case. The two were initially sentenced to three years of incarceration by the Judicial Magistrate-7 Quetta for allegedly recording obscene videos of a girl while keeping her captive. Nonetheless, the sessions court has now found that the prosecution’s evidence against the brothers was insufficient.

Erroneous Verdict Overturned

The sessions court deemed the initial verdict erroneous, subsequently nullifying the convictions of both Hidayatullah and Khalil. This decision has resulted in the release of the two men, causing a stir among the public who have been closely following the case since it first emerged in the spotlight in 2021.

A Case that Shook the Nation

The brothers were first arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman and filming obscene videos. The elder brother, Hidayatullah Khilji, was nabbed on December 3, following a police operation that dismantled a gang accused of sexually assaulting and blackmailing girls after recording their ordeals. The victims were reportedly lured with job offers, drugged, and then violated.

Questions Raised over Prosecution’s Evidence

The case’s latest development has raised questions about the quality and sufficiency of the evidence provided by the prosecution. The court’s decision to overturn the initial sentence, citing lack of adequate proof, underscores the importance of thorough and meticulous investigation in such severe cases. The events have rekindled discussions about the effectiveness of the judicial process in handling crime against women, and the imperative need for reforms.

Courts & Law Crime Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

