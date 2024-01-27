PUWJ Calls for Action against Police for Alleged Manhandling of Journalists

In a significant development, the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) has urged for strict action against certain police officers for alleged manhandling of two Pudhari News channel journalists. The incident transpired on January 26, as journalists Dnyaneshwar Chautmal and Nikhil Karandikar were covering a political agitation in Gokhale Nagar.

Unwarranted Police Intervention

The PUWJ, led by President Pandurang Sandbhor, met Pune city police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr, submitting a letter demanding justice for the disrupted journalists. This move by the PUWJ is seen as a response to an unwarranted and forceful intervention by the police that hindered the journalists' work. It points towards a growing concern about the freedom of press and its implications in democratic processes.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

The incident unfolded amidst a confrontation between Congress workers and the police during the inauguration of a water tank. Accusations of mistreatment and unjust credit-taking by ruling party members further marred the situation. In response, a delegation, inclusive of Congress leaders, submitted a demand to the Police Commissioner for the suspension of the responsible police officer.

Demands for Justice

The Pune Shramik Patrakar Sangh reported that journalists Choutmal and Karandikar were manhandled and their equipment seized by Pune Police officials. The union has since demanded justice against the responsible officers. Meanwhile, the PUWJ and Maharashtra State Marathi Patrakar Sangh are seeking swift action against the involved police personnel. The journalists claim they were obstructed, threatened, and one of them was physically dragged away. Their equipment was also confiscated.

In response, the Commissioner of Police has apologized and promised proactive steps, including soft skills training for all police stations. However, the journalistic community is waiting for tangible actions against the guilty, compensation for damages, and effective preventive measures to ensure such incidents do not repeat in future.