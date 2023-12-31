en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Prosecutors Challenge Trump’s Claims of Immunity Over Election Subversion

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:28 pm EST
Prosecutors Challenge Trump’s Claims of Immunity Over Election Subversion

In a significant development in the ongoing legal investigations surrounding former President Donald Trump, prosecutors have exhorted an appeals court to dismiss his claims of immunity concerning his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The government’s legal team argues that Trump’s actions are not shielded by presidential immunity as they fall outside the ambit of his official duties.

Presidential Immunity: A Legal Challenge

The case presents a formidable legal challenge for Trump, who has consistently asserted that his actions while in office are insulated from legal scrutiny under the doctrine of presidential immunity. The legal team representing the government, led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, has urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to reject Trump’s immunity claims. They argue that such a suggestion threatens the democratic and constitutional foundation of the country.

The Legal Stakes and Implications

The outcome of the appeals court’s decision could have profound implications for the accountability of U.S. presidents and the extent of the immunity they enjoy while in office. The indictment charges Trump with conspiring to disrupt the certification of electoral votes on January 6, 2021, during the Capitol riot. Prosecutors insist that these actions fall well outside a president’s official duties.

Broader Investigation into Trump’s Actions

The case is part of a wider investigation into Trump’s conduct surrounding the 2020 election and continues to capture national attention as it advances through the legal system. Trump also faces three other criminal prosecutions in Florida, Georgia, and New York. The trial is currently scheduled for March 4 in federal court in Washington, but Trump’s lawyers hope to prolong the case through an extended appeals process.

0
Courts & Law Elections United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Homicide Incident Shakes Deans Lane: A Community on Edge

By Olalekan Adigun

Couple Charged with Grand Theft of Christmas Presents Across Two Continents

By Hadeel Hashem

Police Enforce Prohibitory Measures for New Year in Noida and Greater Noida

By Rafia Tasleem

Wave of Serious Crimes Sparks Nationwide Concern: A Comprehensive Report

By BNN Correspondents

FTC Proposes Monumental Ban on Non-Compete Clauses ...
@Business · 1 hour
FTC Proposes Monumental Ban on Non-Compete Clauses ...
heart comment 0
Armed Home Invasion in Gaetz Brook: RCMP in Pursuit of Suspect

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Armed Home Invasion in Gaetz Brook: RCMP in Pursuit of Suspect
Criminal Accountability Imposed for Non-compliance with PIIM

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Criminal Accountability Imposed for Non-compliance with PIIM
Homicide Incident Unfolding on Deans Lane: Community in Shock

By Quadri Adejumo

Homicide Incident Unfolding on Deans Lane: Community in Shock
The Power of Visual Evidence: A Deep Dive into Recent Incident Footage Releases

By BNN Correspondents

The Power of Visual Evidence: A Deep Dive into Recent Incident Footage Releases
Latest Headlines
World News
Adelaide Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Seasoning
1 min
Adelaide Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Seasoning
Adelaide Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Snack Seasoning
2 mins
Adelaide Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Snack Seasoning
Influenza Claims Lives of Two Children in B.C., Underlining Need for Prevention Measures
3 mins
Influenza Claims Lives of Two Children in B.C., Underlining Need for Prevention Measures
Revolutionizing Steak Cooking: The Onion Tenderizing Technique
6 mins
Revolutionizing Steak Cooking: The Onion Tenderizing Technique
Nigeria's President Tinubu Proposes Securitization of N7.3 Trillion Ways and Means Revenue
7 mins
Nigeria's President Tinubu Proposes Securitization of N7.3 Trillion Ways and Means Revenue
Gambia's Scorpions Ready to Strike in AFCON 2023: A Preview
7 mins
Gambia's Scorpions Ready to Strike in AFCON 2023: A Preview
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
23 mins
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
23 mins
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
24 mins
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
2 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
7 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
8 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
9 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
10 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
12 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
12 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
12 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app