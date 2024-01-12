en English
Courts & Law

Prominent Myanmar Journalist Shin Daewe Sentenced to Life in Prison

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Shin Daewe's Arrest and Trial

In Myanmar, the acclaimed journalist and documentary filmmaker, Shin Daewe, has been handed a life sentence under the country’s anti-terrorism law. This harsh sentencing has raised alarm bells for press freedom and human rights advocates worldwide.

Shin Daewe’s Arrest and Trial

Shin Daewe was detained on October 15 while collecting a video drone she had purchased online for her documentary work. Her husband, Ko Oo, reported to Radio Free Asia about the course of events following Shin Daewe’s arrest. Nearly two weeks of interrogation ensued, culminating in Shin Daewe’s charge and subsequent incarceration at Insein Prison. This prison has a notorious reputation for its harsh conditions.

Ko Oo disclosed the troubling fact that Shin Daewe faced a secret military tribunal without the presence of a legal representative. He also reported signs of torture on his wife, including head injuries and welts on her arms.

Shin Daewe’s Impactful Journalism

Shin Daewe is lauded for her in-depth reporting on environmental and civilian issues in Myanmar. Her standout work during the 2007 Saffron Revolution has particularly resonated on a global scale. Her recent arrest and the subsequent life sentence have sparked widespread outrage among press freedom and human rights advocates.

Press Freedom in Myanmar

Reporters Without Borders has demanded Shin Daewe’s immediate release and condemned the military junta’s oppressive tactics. Myanmar’s press freedom ranking is alarmingly low, standing at 173 out of 180 countries, as per the report by Reporters Without Borders. This event punctuates a broader crackdown on independent media in Myanmar following the military coup in 2021. The United Nations Human Rights Office has suggested that the military’s actions could potentially amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Courts & Law Myanmar
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

