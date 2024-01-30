Prolitec's Patent Claims Validated but ScentAir Found Not Infringing

Amid the historical buildings and bustling streets of Wilmington, Delaware, a confrontation of intellectual property unfolded in a federal court last week. ScentAir Technologies, LLC, was accused by Prolitec Inc. of infringing six claims from two patents related to minimizing fragrance oil leaks—an innovation at the heart of Prolitec's Aera consumer product line.
Allegations of Patent Infringement
Prolitec's case against ScentAir revolved around the latter's product, ScentBreeze. Prolitec alleged that ScentBreeze had infringed upon the six patents, four of which specifically focused on avoiding fragrance oil leaks. These patents describe the technological prowess behind the Aera line, a notable player in the household fragrance market.
ScentAir's Admission and the Jury's Verdict
During the trial, ScentAir admitted to having faced issues with the ScentBreeze product, such as leaks and noise. Additionally, the company revealed that it had discontinued the product in the United States as of October 2022, although it continues to sell on the international market. However, the jury found no infringement of patents in ScentAir's actions. Instead, they validated all six of Prolitec's patent claims, confirming the company's originality and innovation in the fragrance industry.
Reaction from Prolitec's Executive
Matt Ansley, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Prolitec, expressed that although they did not win the royalty they were seeking, the trial was far from a loss. The case served to reaffirm their intellectual property rights, validating the uniqueness of their Aera product line and its importance in the consumer fragrance market.
Expert Testimonies Under Scrutiny
ScentAir's expert, Timothy Morse, came under fire for his testimony, which was criticized for lacking scientific reliability. Morse admitted to not performing any tests on the prior art, raising questions about the credibility of his evidence. Meanwhile, Prolitec's expert from Princeton University emphasized the importance of experimental evidence in patent claims, thereby underlining the strength of Prolitec's case.