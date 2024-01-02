Progress in Tina Satchwell Murder Case: Garda File Nears Completion

The murder case of Tina Satchwell, a woman whose skeletal remains were found beneath a concrete floor in her Youghal, Cork home, is progressing towards closure. The garda file, containing expert reports and key evidences, is now in its final stages and shall be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) by the end of this week.

Richard Satchwell Charged

Richard Satchwell, 57, Tina’s husband, is currently under custody, charged with her murder. He appeared at the Clonmel District Court via video link. Being held for over eleven weeks now, he is set to make his next appearance on January 16th, again via a video link.

Progress in Investigation

Superintendent Adrian Gamble confirmed the advanced status of the file and its imminent delivery to the State Solicitor. The investigation, prior to Richard’s arrest, included over 400 lines of inquiry and numerous searches, following Tina Satchwell’s reported disappearance on March 24th, 2017. The comprehensive inquiry finally led to the discovery of Tina’s remains in October of the previous year.

Residence No Longer a Crime Scene

Interesting development in the case is the reclassification of the Satchwell residence. No longer considered a crime scene, the keys to the property are to be returned to the solicitor of the accused. The court granted a two-week remand for Mr. Satchwell, and an application was made for the return of the keys.

Tina, originally from Fermoy, Cork, would have turned fifty in 2022 and is survived by her siblings. Memorials and a private funeral were held in her honor. At this point, her family and the entire community are awaiting justice for Tina.