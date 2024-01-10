Prisoner’s Jail Term Extended for Sending Threatening Messages

A 22-year-old prisoner, Connor Tabner, from Prestatyn, has seen his jail term extended by eight weeks after pleading guilty to sending threatening messages. The sentencing, which took place at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on January 10, follows Tabner's previous one-year imprisonment in September 2023 for multiple assaults.

Advertisment

Threats via Social Media

The case revolves around Tabner sending a barrage of 20 missed calls and 47 messages to Kieron Valentine, an acquaintance since their teenage years. These messages, streamed via Facebook and Snapchat, contained threats of physical violence targeted at Valentine and his property.

Element of Provocation and Past Struggles

Advertisment

The defense highlighted that there was a degree of provocation in the exchange, which included unpleasant messages from all parties about an ex-partner of Tabner. Acknowledging Tabner's battles with alcoholism and post-traumatic stress disorder, the court recognized his military service and his expression of remorse.

Further Jail Time, But No Additional Costs

Despite these factors, the magistrates concluded that custody was the only suitable penalty, eschewing the imposition of compensation or court costs. Tabner, however, will be obligated to pay a 154 statutory surcharge after his release, serving as a stark reminder of the consequences of threatening behavior, even behind bars.