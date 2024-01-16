Prison Officer Admits to Perverting Justice in Murder Trial

In an unprecedented twist of justice, former high-security prison officer, Wiktoria Bujko, 30, confessed to perverting the course of justice in the trial of three men accused of the murder of Iron Miah. Miah was fatally shot in East London in November 2019. The plot, masterminded by Mohammed Moshaer Ali, one of the defendants, involved Bujko fabricating a false confession from Aaron Campbell, another defendant. This manipulation led to the suspension of an earlier trial. Bujko's admission to her role in this shocking act of deception came after a £500 payment into her account was traced back to her submission of the false witness statement.

The Plot Unravels

Bujko was an officer at HMP Belmarsh, a high-security prison in south-east London, where all three men convicted of Miah's murder were held on remand. She was swayed by Ali, who showered her with money, gifts, and promises in return for her corrupt assistance. The false statement alleged that Campbell and another defendant, Antonio Afflick-McLeod, conspired to rob Ali of drugs. Bujko and Ali both pleaded guilty to conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

A Staggered Path to Justice

Bujko's arrest occurred in December 2022, but the details of her involvement remained under wraps due to a reporting ban imposed by Judge Nigel Lickley KC. However, this ban was lifted, shedding light on the extent of her role in this convoluted case. After the third trial, Ali, Afflick-McLeod, and Campbell were found guilty of Iron Miah's murder.

Justice to be Served

With the truth now in the open, all involved parties, including Bujko and the three men found guilty of the murder, are scheduled to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 28 February. This case serves as a stark reminder of the lengths some individuals will go to manipulate the justice system, and the constant vigilance required to ensure the scales of justice remain balanced.