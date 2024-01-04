Prince Andrew Accused of Inappropriate Touching by Epstein Victim in Unsealed Court Documents

In a significant development, court documents from a civil lawsuit against Britain’s Prince Andrew have been unsealed, revealing allegations of inappropriate conduct at the Manhattan townhouse of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2001. The documents form part of a larger set of files that are being made public, promising to shed light on Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operations, which have been shrouded in mystery and speculation.

A Glimpse into Epstein’s Circle

The files unsealed include a deposition from an accuser who claimed to have been victimized by Epstein. She stated that Prince Andrew placed his hand on her breast during an encounter – an incident that has been previously reported and emphatically denied by Prince Andrew. Epstein, who had connections with influential people across various sectors, committed suicide in 2019 while facing federal sex-trafficking charges.

Accusations and Denials

Virginia Giuffre, a prominent accuser, mentioned over 150 people in a lawsuit, including politicians and financial leaders, with whom she was allegedly forced to have sex. While some accused have denied the allegations, others could not be reached for comment. Notably, Johanna Sjoberg, another accuser, also alleged that Prince Andrew groped her, corroborating a similar allegation previously reported.

Unmasking the Enablers

The unsealing of these records is considered a significant step towards understanding who may have enabled Epstein’s activities. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in recruiting underage girls for Epstein. She is appealing her conviction. Prince Andrew, on the other hand, has been stripped of most of his royal titles and previously settled a lawsuit with Giuffre, although he has maintained his innocence throughout.

In conclusion, these revelations underscore the disturbing reality of Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operations and the influential figures potentially involved. As more documents are unsealed, the public awaits further insight into this dark chapter of criminal history.