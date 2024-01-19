Pretoria High Court Rules Against Unconstitutional ID Blocking by Home Affairs

In a landmark ruling, the Pretoria High Court has declared the Department of Home Affairs' practice in South Africa of blocking identification documents (IDs) without prior notice or investigation, as unconstitutional. This verdict follows a challenge to the procedure by Lawyers for Human Rights due to inherent flaws in the process.

Unmasking the Unconstitutional Act

The case was put forth by Phindile Mazibuko, Lawyers for Human Rights, and LegalWise, with the Children's Institute participating as a friend of the court. The court, in its wisdom, deemed the act of blocking IDs without fair administrative processes unjust, irregular, and inconsistent with the Constitution, thereby invalidating it.

Human Rights Lawyer Applauds Ruling

Human Rights lawyer Thandie Chauke hailed the ruling, denouncing the Department's process of blocking IDs based on unsubstantiated suspicions. Chauke criticized the system for treating individuals as guilty without conducting due process, highlighting the absence of proper communication or investigation.

The Aftermath of the Ruling

The court's order mandates the Department to notify individuals, provide valid reasons for suspicion, and allow an opportunity for response before blocking an ID. The ruling also necessitates the immediate removal of any blocks on minors whose parents' status as South African citizens or permanent residents has not been revoked. This was received positively by the Children's Institute. Chauke pointed out the system's lack of sophistication, which fails to differentiate between fraudsters and innocent victims, leading to undue suffering for those whose IDs are blocked owing to suspected fraud.