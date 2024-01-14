en English
Courts & Law

Pratapgarh Resident Seeks Permission to Publicly Rebuke Newspaper

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Pratapgarh Resident Seeks Permission to Publicly Rebuke Newspaper

In an unusual turn of events, Prateek Sinha, a resident of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has petitioned the district authorities to allow him to publicly berate a newspaper agency for two hours. This unique request comes in the wake of an article published by the said agency, which labeled Sinha as a ‘land mafia’ and accused him of land grabbing. Sinha, feeling maligned by this portrayal, has already fired off a defamation notice to the media outlet, alleging the accusation was devoid of evidence.

A Bulldozer Action and the Subsequent Outcry

On January 9, Sinha’s land was subjected to a bulldozer action which, according to him, was unjustified. The action, and more importantly, the newspaper’s portrayal of him as a land mafia, prompted this unique request. Sinha’s emotionally charged plea, directed at the sub-divisional magistrate, outlined his proposed plan to vent his frustrations through a microphone placed outside the newspaper office.

Promise of Peace Despite Provocation

Despite the heated circumstances, Sinha has pledged he would not resort to physical violence or threats against the newspaper staff. His letter emphasized his commitment to restraint, mentioning specifically that he would refrain from using shoes to thrash them or issuing threats. Sinha’s proposed plan, if granted permission, is slated for January 15 at 12:00 pm.

A Defamation Notice and a Plea for Public Expression

Feeling aggrieved by the newspaper’s portrayal, Sinha has taken legal recourse by issuing a defamation notice to the media outlet. The notice states that the article defamed him without any substantial proof. His unique plea to the district authorities could be seen as a cry for justice and an assertion of his right to publicly express his frustration.

Courts & Law Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

