Poway Unified Superintendent Placed on Leave Amid Harassment Allegations

Dr. Marian Kim Phelps, the superintendent of the Poway Unified School District, has been placed on paid administrative leave amid allegations of harassment. These allegations were initially brought forward by a softball player from Del Norte High School who has since filed a lawsuit against Phelps. The plaintiff accuses Phelps of bullying her and her teammates for not applauding enthusiastically enough for the superintendent's daughter during a softball banquet.

Independent Investigation Initiated

The Poway Unified School District Board of Education has responded by hiring an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation. This investigation is not limited to the allegations against Phelps, but extends to the entire Del Norte High School softball program, including the behavior of staff, students, administrators, and the superintendent herself.

Lawyer Calls for More Action

Justin Reden, the attorney representing the plaintiff, has publicly commented on the situation. While Reden acknowledges that placing Phelps on paid leave is a positive step, he insists that further action is necessary to address the emotional harm caused. The attorney also calls for changes in administrative communication and boundaries with students.

Business as Usual at Del Norte High School

Despite the ongoing investigation and lawsuit, students at Del Norte High School report that the atmosphere at school remains normal. The students say that the issue is not being openly discussed among them. However, the lawsuit continues, with Reden emphasizing the importance of ensuring that his client and other students are protected and treated with respect within the school system.