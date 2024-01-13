Post Office Investigation Tears Families Apart: A Sub-Postmistress’s Ordeal

In an alarming revelation, a sub-postmistress has narrated her ordeal of being barred from contacting her daughter for a staggering period of 18 months. This directive was a part of the Post Office’s investigation process designed to thwart any potential collusion. The enforced separation not only tore apart her family life but also underscored the severe personal impacts of the Post Office’s investigative methods.

The Ordeal of Innocence

Seema Misra, the sub-postmistress in question, was found innocent yet was subjected to this harsh directive. The impact on her family life was substantial, not to mention the strain it put on her relationship with her daughter. This case brings into sharp relief the severe personal repercussions of the Post Office’s stringent investigative measures on individuals and their families.

More than Meets the Eye

However, the case is but a fragment of a broader issue involving the Post Office’s handling of certain cases. Innocent individuals have faced false accusations or harsh investigative measures without any substantial evidence of wrongdoing. The Post Office has been accused of failing to produce evidence to inquiries and court cases, leading to repeated delays in sharing information and documents.

Victims of the Horizon Scandal

It was further revealed that WhatsApp messages were not included as part of the evidence, leading to the frustration of a victim of the Horizon scandal. Misra, the innocent sub-postmistress, was wrongly convicted due to bugs in the UK Post Office’s computer system. The conviction led to her imprisonment while she was two months pregnant, followed by a four-month stint wearing an electronic bracelet—even during childbirth. The conviction, which was overturned in 2021, resulted in severe mental and financial suffering for her family.

Misra, bearing the brunt of this administrative failure, has called for accountability. She has expressed her anger towards the Post Office for hiding evidence and making innocent individuals suffer. In her view, it is high time those responsible faced legal consequences and that their property and bonuses are used to compensate victims.

While the recent announcement of a new law to exonerate and compensate wrongly convicted postal workers is a step in the right direction, Misra stresses the need for the government to swiftly turn this promise into reality.