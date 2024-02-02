Polish Filmmakers Association Accuses Former Government of Neglecting Royalty Directive

Poland stares at a potential legal skirmish as the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP) lodges a legal complaint against the former government for their alleged negligence in implementing a crucial EU directive. This directive, neglected by Poland alone among EU nations, mandates royalties from internet streaming services like Netflix.

Unpaid Royalties: A Grave Concern

The SFP's claim revolves around an estimated loss of 75 million zlotych (approximately 17.4 million euros) in unpaid royalties to the Polish creative industry. The directive, which was required to be transposed into national law by all EU member states by June 2021, has been neglected by Poland, exposing the nation to the European Commission's scrutiny. The Commission has since initiated proceedings against Poland and ten other member states for their non-compliance.

A Change of Heart and Government

The decision by the SFP to bring this matter to the prosecutor's attention followed a change in the Polish government. The filmmakers' body had previously expressed skepticism about the independence of the prosecutor's office, but a change in the political landscape has seemingly altered their course of action.

Behind the Scenes: A Possible Connection?

The complaint lodged by the SFP carries with it an undercurrent of suspicion, suggesting an alleged link between the retraction of a draft regulation for internet royalties and a meeting between the former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Netflix's chairman Reed Hastings. The SFP contends that the previous government may have prioritized international corporations over Polish creators, thereby neglecting the country's film industry and undermining the importance of cinema to Poland's cultural identity.

Meanwhile, Netflix continues to expand its footprint in Poland, opening a Warsaw office and committing to collaborations with Polish talent. This has led to successful Polish productions gaining prominence on the global streaming platform.