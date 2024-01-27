PMLA Court Authorizes Medical Board to Probe Businessman's Prolonged Hospitalization

In an unprecedented move, a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai has authorized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to form a medical board comprising experts from the Indian Navy Hospital Ship (INHS) Asvini. This board is tasked with examining Pune businessman, Avinash Bhosale, who has been hospitalized for a protracted period of approximately nine months at St George's Hospital. This decision raises questions about the necessity of such an extended hospital stay.

Medical Board for Second Opinion

The court's ruling stated that the constitution of a medical board for a second opinion is justified. This move aims to shed light on the real circumstances surrounding Bhosale's prolonged hospitalization. The special judge, MG Deshpande, clarified that this initiative does not signify mistrust in the treatment administered by St George's Hospital. Rather, it is a proactive measure to clear any existing uncertainties.

Arrest and Hospitalization

Bhosale was taken into custody in May 2022 due to his suspected involvement in the Yes Bank - Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) loan fraud case. According to the CBI, he was admitted to St George's Hospital without court permission, raising eyebrows and prompting the agency to seek a fresh, independent evaluation to uncover the truth.

Bhosale's Connection to the Fraud Case

Bhosale is linked to the case where Yes Bank invested in DHFL, and large loan sums were granted to the Radius Group, thereby violating credit norms. Allegedly, the then Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor received a kickback, and Bhosle's group companies also received substantial funds from DHFL. The creation of the medical board is seen as a significant step in this ongoing investigation.