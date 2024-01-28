PM Modi Highlights Supreme Court's Role in India's Progress at Diamond Jubilee Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation during the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Supreme Court, spotlighted the vital role of the Court and future laws in India's journey towards development. His speech, underscoring the necessity for a smooth transition from antiquated laws to contemporary ones, aimed to shed light on the government's efforts to solidify a legal framework that can support the nation's progress.

Strengthening Democracy and Legal Framework

Modi emphasized the Supreme Court's significant contribution to fortifying India's democracy. He highlighted how the Court's decisions have shaped the country's future, thereby affirming its crucial role in the democratic setup. Furthermore, he underscored the government's initiative to abolish outdated colonial criminal laws, replacing them with new legislation more aligned with current circumstances. The Prime Minister's speech reflected the government's vision of a robust legal system, one that not only respects the principles of freedom, equality, and justice but also supports a prosperous future.

Building Capacity and Modernizing Laws

During his address, Modi urged the Supreme Court to engage in capacity building for all stakeholders, a step he considers essential in the transition towards modern laws. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of technological advancements in the judiciary, citing them as a crucial factor in updating the legal system. He expressed confidence that the laws enacted now would further fortify India's growth and development in the coming years.

Investing in the Supreme Court's Infrastructure

As part of the celebration, Modi announced an Rs 800 crore budget for the expansion of the Supreme Court's building. The allocation signifies the government's commitment to bolstering the judiciary's infrastructure. The event also saw the launch of new initiatives and a new website for the Supreme Court, further demonstrating the government's dedication to the digital transformation of the judiciary.

