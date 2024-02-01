Photographer Settles Deceptive Advertising Case with Consent Judgment

In a case that echoes the complexities of the digital age, Derby-based photographer Caitlin Payne, operating under the business name CP Family Photography, has reached a consent judgment with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office over accusations of deceptive advertising. The allegations, a potential violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), revolved around the use of other photographers' work in her advertising without clear disclosure and the replacement of her services with an inadequately skilled substitute at a wedding.

Details of the Consent Judgment

Despite Payne's denial of intentional wrongdoing, the consent judgment, a legal agreement that does not constitute an admission of guilt, requires her to refund two customers, totalling a little over $2400. On top of this, Payne is required to pay for investigative and court fees. A more daunting outcome, however, is the potential $30,000 fine should she be found in violation of the agreement.

Implications for Future Business Practices

As part of the judgment, Payne is barred from further deceptive or unconscionable business practices. This includes ensuring that any future use of other photographers' images in her advertising is clearly marked as representative of a style she is capable of replicating, not as her own work.

Consumer Protection and Professional Responsibility

In response to the case, District Attorney Marc Bennett issued advice to consumers on protecting themselves when hiring professionals. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and ethical practice in the digital age. For Payne, the settlement is a means to resolve the issue for all parties involved, allowing her to continue her work with newfound caution and responsibility.