Courts & Law

Phoenix Seeks DOJ to End Police Investigation without Court Supervision

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:18 pm EST
Phoenix Seeks DOJ to End Police Investigation without Court Supervision

The city of Phoenix has taken an unprecedented step, urging the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to wrap up its civil rights investigation of the Phoenix Police Department without resorting to court supervision. The probe, initiated in August 2021, is examining potential issues such as excessive force, discriminatory practices, mishandling of belongings of homeless people, and violations of disabled individuals’ rights.

Phoenix’s Reasoning

Phoenix officials, represented by attorney Michael Bromwich, maintain that considerable reforms over the past decade warrant a different approach from the DOJ. They have released a 50-page report outlining initiatives and reforms implemented by the police department in response to the DOJ’s investigation. The city’s request is driven by frustration over the DOJ’s refusal to share the investigation report before its public release. The DOJ, however, has remained silent on the city’s appeal and has not indicated when the investigation will conclude or if it will result in a lawsuit.

Advocates and Critics Respond

The city’s request has received mixed reactions. Local critics, including the ACLU’s Jared Keenan, view the city’s move as a PR strategy, aiming to shape perceptions before the DOJ’s findings are disclosed. On the other hand, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association supports the city’s stance. They argue that court supervision would hinder progress and inflate costs, drawing parallels with the costly legal aftermath of the 2007 racial profiling lawsuit against Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Reforms Amid Criticism

The Phoenix Police, under the interim leadership of Michael Sullivan, has revised its use of force policy, now requiring the force to be reasonable, proportional, and necessary. Phoenix hopes to implement further reforms without federal oversight, arguing that they can achieve better, faster results independently. This stance comes in the wake of criticism for the department’s handling of protesters, officer-involved shootings, and contentious charges against demonstrators.

Courts & Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

