Courts & Law

Philippines Struggles with Extensive Backlog in Criminal Trials

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Philippines Struggles with Extensive Backlog in Criminal Trials

The Philippines is currently facing an alarming backlog in criminal trial dispositions. The average trial durations last for three years, with some enduring for up to 20-25 years. This ongoing issue leaves defendants unconvicted and presumed innocent, as trials are continuously delayed or postponed. An intricate web of factors is contributing to this problem. However, one of the most significant issues is the delay in the appointment of judicial actors, such as judges, public prosecutors, and Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) personnel.

Extent of the Problem

As of January 10, 2024, there are 2,741 courts in the nation. Among these, only 74.17% are occupied by a sitting judge. 19.19% of the courts are vacant, 4.45% are unorganized, and 2.19% are newly created. This data implies that 1 in every 4 courts does not have an assigned judge. In addition, up to 50% of the positions for court actors are possibly vacant, leading to increased jail congestion, violence, recidivism, and costs.

The Root of the Problem

The delay in judicial appointments emanates from the Office of the President. The President of the Philippines, with the authority to appoint judges, public prosecutors, and public defense lawyers, should ideally complete the appointment process within 90 days. However, this process often extends beyond a year, further exacerbating the issue. Consequently, the delay causes a ripple effect, leading to court congestion, high recidivism rates, and other tremendous negative outcomes.

Steps Towards Resolution

Interviews with court personnel reveal scheduling conflicts and frequent hearing postponements as significant contributors to the delay. Recommendations to improve the system include anticipating vacancies, creating a merit list of qualified applicants, training candidates in the interim, and re-nominating individuals not immediately appointed. The proposal emphasizes the need for efficient, merit-based appointments and improved coordination between the Office of the President, the Supreme Court, and the Department of Justice. This will ultimately enhance the speed and efficiency of criminal justice proceedings.

Courts & Law Judicial Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

