Philippine Supreme Court Overturns Theft Conviction, Citing Good Faith in Property Dispute

In a landmark decision that has shaken the legal landscape of the Philippines, the Supreme Court has acquitted Pedro Amarille of qualified theft. The judgement, which overturned a 2016 Bohol Regional Trial Court conviction and a decision by the Court of Appeals, has set a new precedent in how the law considers the concept of good faith in property disputes.

Roots of the Dispute

The roots of the dispute date back to 2011 when Amarille harvested 200 coconuts, valued at P2,000, from a land he believed was owned by his grandfather. The coconuts were collected from a plantation owned by the heirs of Macario Jabines, processed into copra, and subsequently sold. Amarille's claim of ownership was based on a tax declaration that named his grandfather as the landowner.

The Legal Battle

The legal battle ensued when Amarille violated an agreement to cease harvesting and to surrender the copra during a settlement conference. Instead, Amarille went ahead and sold the copra, resulting in his initial sentencing of eight to 14 years in prison. The conviction was upheld by the Court of Appeals, a decision that Amarille challenged before the Supreme Court.

The Final Verdict

The Supreme Court's decision was influenced by Amarille's reliance on the tax declaration and his long history of working the land since 1986. These factors suggested that Amarille's belief in ownership was in good faith. The court noted that while tax declarations are not definitive proof of ownership, they concluded that Amarille's actions were not criminal. Justice Marvic Leonen declared the law imposing higher penalties for coconut theft as unconstitutional, leading to Amarille's acquittal.

Despite the acquittal, the Supreme Court mandated that Amarille compensate the Jabines heirs for the proceeds from the copra sale, essentially striking a balance between property rights and the principle of good faith.