Philadelphia Wins Pre-Trial on Discrimination Claims but Faces Jury Over FMLA Dispute

In a recent ruling by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the city of Philadelphia emerged victorious against allegations of age and disability discrimination brought forth by a former employee. The court accorded the city summary judgment, signifying that there are no contested facts that would necessitate a trial for the accusations of discrimination and retaliation.

Philadelphia's Legal Triumph

Summary judgment is a crucial legal determination that can expedite the resolution of a lawsuit. It is awarded when there are no genuine disputes over essential facts in the case, thereby eliminating the need for a trial. In this instance, the judgment goes in favor of Philadelphia, with the court ruling that there are no disputed facts preventing a verdict without trial on the claims of discrimination and retaliation.

Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) Complications

However, the court determined that there exists an issue requiring jury intervention concerning the employee's rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). The FMLA is a federal law that provides eligible workers with job-protected, unpaid leave for specified family and medical reasons. One of the key aspects of this case is the city's action of reassigning the worker upon her return from FMLA leave.

The court is yet to decide whether this reassignment amounts to a denial of the benefits to which the employee is entitled under the law. This segment of the case will proceed to trial, and it will be up to a jury to determine if the reassignment was lawful or if it indeed interfered with the employee's FMLA rights.