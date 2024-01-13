en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Petrol Station Theft in Ondo State: Attendant and Student in Dock

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Petrol Station Theft in Ondo State: Attendant and Student in Dock

In an escalating wave of petrol station thefts across Ondo State, a 27-year-old petrol attendant, Olusola Oyegun, and a 21-year-old student, Iyanu Samuel, were arraigned before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly pilfering N347,500 worth of petrol. The incident, which transpired on July 3, 2023, has brought the security of petrol stations in the region under intense scrutiny.

Charges Levelled Against the Defendants

The duo face a four-count charge including felony, stealing, breach of peace, and conspiracy. Police Prosecutor ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi alleges that Oyegun, in a brazen act of defiance, sold 500 litres of petrol, property of Samson Oyekun, and absconded with the proceeds. Samuel, the second accused, is said to have conspired with Oyegun and shared the illicit earnings.

Violations of Criminal Code

According to Orogbemi, the charges levelled against Oyegun and Samuel breach Sections 249(d), 390(9), 355, and 519 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006. These allegations, if proven, underline a flagrant disregard for the law and societal ethics.

Bail Granted and Case Adjournment

Despite the serious allegations, both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, a move that led to their being granted bail. Oyegun’s bail was set at N300,000, while Samuel’s was pegged at N100,000. Each defendant must provide a surety who can present evidence of tax payment for the past two years. The court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Mr. Cletus Ojuola, has adjourned the case until January 26 for further hearings. As the trial proceeds, the repercussions of this case may resonate far beyond the courtroom, potentially influencing security mechanisms at petrol stations across Ondo State.

0
Courts & Law Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
2 mins ago
Consultation Paper Issued to Strengthen Financial System Against Crime
A consultation paper, laden with proposed amendments to the rules and guidance in the Handbook on Countering Financial Crime, has been issued. The goal is to fortify the financial system against illegal activities, ensuring compliance with international standards. The document seeks to extend the existing obligations upon specified businesses to counter proliferation financing, adding a
Consultation Paper Issued to Strengthen Financial System Against Crime
Capt. Gary Crain Retires: A Legacy of Campus Safety at the University of Arkansas
7 mins ago
Capt. Gary Crain Retires: A Legacy of Campus Safety at the University of Arkansas
Uzbekistan Mulls Over Criminalizing Sale of Driver's Licenses, Specific Traffic Offenses
9 mins ago
Uzbekistan Mulls Over Criminalizing Sale of Driver's Licenses, Specific Traffic Offenses
Legal Notice Issued for Estate of Late Diane Pagani: Deadline for Claims Announced
3 mins ago
Legal Notice Issued for Estate of Late Diane Pagani: Deadline for Claims Announced
Life Imprisonment for Odisha Man in Wife's Murder Case
5 mins ago
Life Imprisonment for Odisha Man in Wife's Murder Case
Metropolitan Police Seeks Public Help in Murder Case of Ibrahim Pertek
7 mins ago
Metropolitan Police Seeks Public Help in Murder Case of Ibrahim Pertek
Latest Headlines
World News
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
21 seconds
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
53 seconds
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
55 seconds
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
1 min
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
2 mins
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
Former Marshall Defensive End, Elijah Alston, Transfers to Miami
2 mins
Former Marshall Defensive End, Elijah Alston, Transfers to Miami
Kevin Regan's 'The Irish F1 Show' Shortlisted for 'Best Motorsport Podcast' Award
2 mins
Kevin Regan's 'The Irish F1 Show' Shortlisted for 'Best Motorsport Podcast' Award
Air Ambulance Responds to Emergency Near Leasowe Golf Course
2 mins
Air Ambulance Responds to Emergency Near Leasowe Golf Course
Nazarbayev's Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding
2 mins
Nazarbayev's Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
49 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app