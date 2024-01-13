Petrol Station Theft in Ondo State: Attendant and Student in Dock

In an escalating wave of petrol station thefts across Ondo State, a 27-year-old petrol attendant, Olusola Oyegun, and a 21-year-old student, Iyanu Samuel, were arraigned before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly pilfering N347,500 worth of petrol. The incident, which transpired on July 3, 2023, has brought the security of petrol stations in the region under intense scrutiny.

Charges Levelled Against the Defendants

The duo face a four-count charge including felony, stealing, breach of peace, and conspiracy. Police Prosecutor ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi alleges that Oyegun, in a brazen act of defiance, sold 500 litres of petrol, property of Samson Oyekun, and absconded with the proceeds. Samuel, the second accused, is said to have conspired with Oyegun and shared the illicit earnings.

Violations of Criminal Code

According to Orogbemi, the charges levelled against Oyegun and Samuel breach Sections 249(d), 390(9), 355, and 519 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006. These allegations, if proven, underline a flagrant disregard for the law and societal ethics.

Bail Granted and Case Adjournment

Despite the serious allegations, both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, a move that led to their being granted bail. Oyegun’s bail was set at N300,000, while Samuel’s was pegged at N100,000. Each defendant must provide a surety who can present evidence of tax payment for the past two years. The court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Mr. Cletus Ojuola, has adjourned the case until January 26 for further hearings. As the trial proceeds, the repercussions of this case may resonate far beyond the courtroom, potentially influencing security mechanisms at petrol stations across Ondo State.