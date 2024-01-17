Peshawar DBA Boycotts Courts Amidst Security Concerns, Indian Judge Echoes Similar Sentiments

On the brink of a legal standoff, the District Bar Association (DBA) of Peshawar announced a total boycott of court proceedings. The move is a response to perceived inaction by security agencies to withdraw extra personnel from the Peshawar High Court and Judicial Complex. Despite the 24-hour ultimatum set by the DBA and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Bar Council, the security agencies failed to address the request, triggering the boycott.

Decisive Action Amidst Security Concerns

The decision to boycott all court proceedings was reached during a general body meeting, spearheaded by DBA's information secretary, Muhammad Luqman. He stated that the presence of unnecessary security personnel persisted, despite the expiration of their deadline. This situation, according to him, undermined the independence and dignity of the judicial system.

Justice Markandey Katju's Call for Boycott

In a related development, former Supreme Court judge of India, Justice Markandey Katju, called for a boycott of courts presided by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Musarrat Hilali. He criticized the trio for a judgment that allegedly deprived the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its party symbol based on questionable grounds. This, he speculated, could pave the way for Nawaz Sharif to become the next Prime Minister.

Searing Critique and Isolation

Katju did not hold back in his critique, comparing the judges to infamous historical figures. He urged the legal community in Pakistan to ostracize the judges and exclude them from all functions. His call to action resonates with the DBA's boycott, pointing towards a brewing unrest within the legal community of Pakistan.