Perjury Proceedings Initiated Against Witnesses in Udhampur NDPS Case

In a noteworthy turn of events in Udhampur, Principal Session Judge Haq Nawaz Zargar has initiated perjury proceedings against two witnesses, Brij Mohan and Gurcharan Singh, in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The duo had initially provided statements during the investigative phase before a Magistrate under Section 164-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), but later contradicted these assertions in the Principal Sessions Court. This marked inconsistency in their testimony has led to serious legal repercussions.

Recanting Statements, Raising Questions

The case in question, State Versus Prem Chand, FIR No. 546/2018 of P/S Udhampur, saw the witnesses turning hostile during the trial. They deliberately and intentionally made false statements in court, seemingly with the intention to shield the accused. The court, taking cognizance of this situation, acquitted the accused but did not let the witnesses’ actions pass unnoticed.

Consequences of False Testimony

The court has decided to draft a separate Robkar (order) against Mohan and Singh, a significant move that underlines the seriousness of the situation. This order signals the start of separate proceedings under Section 497-B Cr.P.C, a provision that deals specifically with the offense of perjury. A notice has been issued to the witnesses, requiring them to show cause why they should not face proceedings under this specific legal provision.

The Gravity of Perjury

Perjury, the act of making a false statement under oath, is an offense that strikes at the very heart of the judicial process. By initiating proceedings against these witnesses, the court has sent a strong message about the intolerance of such actions. It underlines the commitment of the judiciary to uphold the sanctity of the court proceedings and the importance of truthfulness in the justice system. The case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences that follow when one attempts to subvert the course of justice.