Courts & Law

Paula Abdul Sues British TV Executive Over Alleged Sexual Assault

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
Paula Abdul Sues British TV Executive Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Renowned singer and television personality, Paula Abdul, has initiated legal action against Nigel Lythgoe, a British television executive. Abdul accuses Lythgoe of sexual assault, detailing multiple incidents alleged to have occurred during their collaborative work on popular television shows ‘American Idol’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’. This lawsuit, part of a broader societal discourse on sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry, seeks redress for the claimed abuses Abdul faced while associated with these programs.

Abdul’s Allegations

Abdul’s lawsuit accuses Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s, during her tenure as a judge on ‘American Idol’. The complaint further alleges that Lythgoe assaulted Abdul after she left ‘American Idol’ and became a judge on his other competition show, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’. Abdul claims that she remained silent for years out of fear of retaliation. Lythgoe has categorically denied the allegations and stated that he will fight the lawsuit.

(Read Also: Russia Criticizes US at UN Amidst Global Tensions: Israelis Rally for Gaza Peace in Berlin)

Two Incidents Detailed

The lawsuit details two incidents specifically. The first supposedly occurred in an elevator during ‘American Idol’ auditions, where Lythgoe is alleged to have groped Abdul’s breasts and genitals. The second incident allegedly took place at Lythgoe’s home years later. The lawsuit was filed days before the deadline under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act.

(Read Also: Transgender Lieutenant Colonel Appointed in US Space Force: A Milestone for Military Inclusion)

Lythgoe’s Response and Implications for the Entertainment Industry

Lythgoe has responded to Abdul’s allegations, denying them and branding them as false and offensive. The lawsuit also includes claims of discrimination and harassment during Abdul’s time on ‘American Idol’. This legal action underscores the ongoing challenges within the entertainment industry and efforts to address and rectify such behavior in professional settings.

Courts & Law United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

