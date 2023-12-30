Paula Abdul Files Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Nigel Lythgoe

Multi-faceted entertainer Paula Abdul has filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault and harassment against Nigel Lythgoe, a renowned executive producer known for his work on popular television shows ‘American Idol’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ (SYTYCD). The lawsuit, lodged in Los Angeles County, outlines a series of disturbing incidents dating back to the early seasons of ‘American Idol.’

Alleged Assaults and Harassment Detailed in Lawsuit

According to Abdul’s lawsuit, the first instance of assault occurred when Lythgoe allegedly attacked her in an elevator, groping her and attempting to force a kiss. Despite reporting the incident to a representative, Abdul kept quiet about the event, concerned about potential job loss. The lawsuit indicates that a subsequent assault took place after Abdul’s 2015 joining of SYTYCD, where Lythgoe purportedly forced himself upon her at his residence, under the pretense of discussing professional opportunities. Abdul also alleges an incident in the same year where Lythgoe groped one of her assistants.

Discrimination and Taunts

Beyond the alleged assaults, Abdul accuses Lythgoe of harassment, claiming that she was subject to verbal insults, belittlement, and constant taunts by him and other executives. She also highlights discrimination in her compensation, stating she was paid less than her male counterparts. She further alleges that Lythgoe taunted her about the statute of limitations on her claims.

Reason for Coming Forward and Targeted Entities

Abdul cites the California Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act as the reason for breaking her silence, as the act provides a window to file claims that would otherwise be time-barred. The lawsuit targets not only Lythgoe but also 19 Entertainment and FremantleMedia North America, accusing them of sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, and negligence.

At the time of reporting, there has been no comment from Nigel Lythgoe in response to the allegations. The story unfolds as more information becomes available, and the global audience awaits further developments and responses from the accused parties.

