en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

Brutal Murder Case Unfolds: Accused Receive Partial Disclosure in Court

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:31 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:24 am EST
Brutal Murder Case Unfolds: Accused Receive Partial Disclosure in Court

In a significant development, Tyrone Young, 35, and two minors aged 16 and 17, charged with the brutal murder of Denver Montero, have been handed 273 pages of partial disclosure in a court hearing on December 28, 2023. The case dates back to April, when Montero was savagely attacked with a machete during an armed robbery while swimming at Gracie Rock with friends. The court proceedings are set to continue on January 8, 2024.

First Arraignments and Case Developments

Young was the first to be arraigned for the murder, with one of the minors being the latest to face charges. The incident also saw Ryan Kerr, a friend of Montero, injured but able to escape and receive medical treatment. After the attack, a minivan carrying up to twelve individuals, including five minors, was intercepted by the police. The minors implicated in the case have been remanded to the Wagner’s Youth Facility located on the compound of the Belize Central Prison.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Each of the accused faces severe charges, including murder, attempted murder, and the use of deadly means of harm. As per the court’s protocol, no plea was taken from the accused due to the gravity of the alleged crimes. The minors’ identities have been withheld from the public, as per legal requirements protecting minors involved in criminal cases.

Looking Ahead

The case has sparked shock and outrage among the community, raising serious concerns about crime and safety in the area. As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes will be on the court’s handling of this horrific case and the fate of the accused. The court’s decision will not only deliver justice for Denver Montero but could also set a precedent for future cases involving such heinous crimes.

0
Belize Courts & Law Crime
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Belize's Prime Minister Outlines 2023 Achievements in New Year's Address

By Nimrah Khatoon

Audacious Robbery at Rainbow Town Supermarket: A Disturbing Surge in Local Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Belize Achieves Record Employment Levels in 2023: A Look at the Nation's Economic Boom

By Muhammad Jawad

Preseason Football Tournament: Western Championship Kickstarts 2023 ...
@Belize · 12 hours
Preseason Football Tournament: Western Championship Kickstarts 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Gun Owner Brandon Gillett’s Bail Release Complicates Legal Proceedings

By Justice Nwafor

Gun Owner Brandon Gillett's Bail Release Complicates Legal Proceedings
Altitude Celebrates Second Consecutive Belize Premier League Championship

By Salman Khan

Altitude Celebrates Second Consecutive Belize Premier League Championship
Single-Vehicle Accident Near San Estevan Bridge: One Injured

By Geeta Pillai

Single-Vehicle Accident Near San Estevan Bridge: One Injured
Shocking Shooting in Belize City: LIU Employee Jorge Lozano Hospitalized

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Shocking Shooting in Belize City: LIU Employee Jorge Lozano Hospitalized
Latest Headlines
World News
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
10 seconds
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
10 seconds
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
29 seconds
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
5 mins
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
9 mins
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
10 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
11 mins
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
12 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav's Residence
13 mins
Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav's Residence
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
12 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
30 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
5 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app