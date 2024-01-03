Palo Alto to Refund Gas Utility Customers Following Court-Ordered Settlement

After a protracted legal battle, the city of Palo Alto and resident Miriam Green reached a consensus last month when a Santa Clara County judge approved a settlement that mandates the city to issue substantial refunds to its gas utility customers. This ruling is a turning point that will benefit more than 48,000 customers who were billed for gas service between September 23, 2015, and June 30, 2022, with an average refund amounting to $156.32.

The Lawsuit and Settlement

Green initiated the lawsuit in 2016, accusing Palo Alto of unlawfully transferring utility fund revenues to its general fund. The court in 2020 deemed this practice an “illegal tax”, violating Proposition 26 which restricts utility rates to the cost of service provision. The settlement is an outcome of this prolonged dispute, drawing from a $12.6 million common fund established by the city for refunds.

Attorney’s Fees and Incentive Award

The settlement also stipulates Green’s attorneys to receive $4.3 million from the common fund and an additional $1.3 million based on the lodestar method. Moreover, Green will receive an “incentive award” of $7,500, as well as reimbursements of $7,598 and $6,960 to cover litigation costs and the notification process for the judgment class.

Implications of the Settlement

The judge concluded that the settlement is fair and reasonable, taking into account the absence of any objections. The refunds will be issued in three installments, easing an extended period of financial tension for many Palo Alto gas utility customers. This ruling reinforces the foundation of Proposition 26, emphasizing the need for transparency and fairness in utility billing practices.