en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Palo Alto to Refund Gas Utility Customers Following Court-Ordered Settlement

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Palo Alto to Refund Gas Utility Customers Following Court-Ordered Settlement

After a protracted legal battle, the city of Palo Alto and resident Miriam Green reached a consensus last month when a Santa Clara County judge approved a settlement that mandates the city to issue substantial refunds to its gas utility customers. This ruling is a turning point that will benefit more than 48,000 customers who were billed for gas service between September 23, 2015, and June 30, 2022, with an average refund amounting to $156.32.

The Lawsuit and Settlement

Green initiated the lawsuit in 2016, accusing Palo Alto of unlawfully transferring utility fund revenues to its general fund. The court in 2020 deemed this practice an “illegal tax”, violating Proposition 26 which restricts utility rates to the cost of service provision. The settlement is an outcome of this prolonged dispute, drawing from a $12.6 million common fund established by the city for refunds.

Attorney’s Fees and Incentive Award

The settlement also stipulates Green’s attorneys to receive $4.3 million from the common fund and an additional $1.3 million based on the lodestar method. Moreover, Green will receive an “incentive award” of $7,500, as well as reimbursements of $7,598 and $6,960 to cover litigation costs and the notification process for the judgment class.

Implications of the Settlement

The judge concluded that the settlement is fair and reasonable, taking into account the absence of any objections. The refunds will be issued in three installments, easing an extended period of financial tension for many Palo Alto gas utility customers. This ruling reinforces the foundation of Proposition 26, emphasizing the need for transparency and fairness in utility billing practices.

0
Courts & Law Energy United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

TV Producer Nigel Lythgoe Battles Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit

By BNN Correspondents

A Day in Court: Unveiling the American Justice System in Natrona County, Wyoming

By Israel Ojoko

Young Boy Critically Injured in Brutal Assault: A Community in Shock

By Dil Bar Irshad

Westmoreland County Boosts Legal Salaries to Reinforce Criminal Justice System

By BNN Correspondents

Acquitted Murder Suspect, Ray A. Shetler Jr., Sentenced for Violent Co ...
@Crime · 6 mins
Acquitted Murder Suspect, Ray A. Shetler Jr., Sentenced for Violent Co ...
heart comment 0
Longview, Texas: A Pathway to Resolve Outstanding Warrants and Save on Fines

By BNN Correspondents

Longview, Texas: A Pathway to Resolve Outstanding Warrants and Save on Fines
No Charges for Osceola County Deputies in 2022 Target Shooting, Grand Jury Decides

By Geeta Pillai

No Charges for Osceola County Deputies in 2022 Target Shooting, Grand Jury Decides
Tehama County Felon Faces Life Sentence Under ‘Three Strikes’ Law

By Geeta Pillai

Tehama County Felon Faces Life Sentence Under 'Three Strikes' Law
Wisconsin Court Rules in Favor of Absentee Ballots: A Step Towards Protecting Voting Rights

By Mazhar Abbas

Wisconsin Court Rules in Favor of Absentee Ballots: A Step Towards Protecting Voting Rights
Latest Headlines
World News
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
23 seconds
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
23 seconds
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
25 seconds
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
25 seconds
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
26 seconds
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
29 seconds
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
30 seconds
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
32 seconds
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
Georgia Bulldogs' Tight End Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
33 seconds
Georgia Bulldogs' Tight End Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
17 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app